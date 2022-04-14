Criminal History Examiner Positions Announced at TBI Headquarters

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is seeking qualified and interested candidates for the following positions:

CRIMINAL HISTORY EXAMINER 3 Fee Programs Unit Davidson County 2 Vacancies

Job Duties: The Criminal History Examiner 3 (CHE3) will be assigned to the Tennessee Open Records Information Services (TORIS) or Tennessee Applicant Processing System (TAPS). The CHE III will serve as the lead responsibilities, including but not limited to the following: provide training to new employees, ensure unit peers, vendors, and all appropriate Bureau personnel understand the standard processes and procedures of TORIS/TAPS during each business day. Review TORIS/TAPS transactions information daily. Updates the subject’s criminal history in the Tennessee Criminal History database (CCH) and forward the information to the appropriate state and/or federal agency for updating in their database. Resolve conflicts concerning complex criminal history information with external vendors, the general public, local, state, or law enforcement agencies. Whether name-based or fingerprint-based, evaluate criminal history information to ensure record information complies with state and federal laws.

Minimum Qualifications: Education and Experience: Two years of college coursework at an accredited college or university and experience equivalent to three years of full-time experience processing, receiving, filing and/or disseminating criminal history information within a criminal justice setting.

Monthly Salary: $2,513 -$4,018

For Additional Information Contact: TBI Human Resources Unit at TBI.HR@tn.gov.

To Apply: Please visit the Tennessee Department of Human Resources website at www.tn.gov/hr. Apply on job opening 30165. This position will be posted on April 14 – April 20, 2022 for five business days.

