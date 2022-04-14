Gov. Whitmer Announces More than $900 Million in Auto Insurance Refunds Already Returned to Eligible Michiganders

$3 billion in refunds to be sent out to eligible Michiganders by May 9, 2022

Media Contact: Laura Hall, DIFS-press@michigan.gov Consumer Hotline: 833-ASK-DIFS, AutoInsurance@michigan.gov

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: April 14, 2022

(LANSING, MICH) Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced today that nearly a third of eligible Michiganders have already received their $400 auto refund checks from the Michigan Catastrophic Claims Association (MCCA) catastrophic fund surplus. According to data gathered by the Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Services (DIFS), more than $906 million of the total $3 billion in surplus funds has been returned to Michigan drivers. Auto insurers have until May 9 to deliver the remaining $2.1 billion via checks or deposit to eligible drivers.

"Thanks to our bipartisan auto insurance reform, Michigan drivers are receiving $400 refund checks per vehicle. Already, more than $906 million has been put back into the pockets of Michiganders and into our economy, and another $2.1 billion is on the way," said Governor Gretchen Whitmer. "We will continue working together to put Michigan drivers first. Keep an eye out for your $400 refund!"

"Ensuring that every eligible Michigander receives their refund check or ACH deposit as quickly as possible is a top priority for DIFS," said DIFS Director Anita Fox. "If you are eligible for a refund and don't receive it on or before May 9, or if your insurer offers your refund through something other than a paper check or ACH deposit, contact your company. If you cannot reach a resolution with your insurance company, call DIFS at 833-ASK-DIFS Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for assistance, or visit Michigan.gov/MCCArefund for more information."

As a result of the cost controls, consumer protections, and other savings put into place by the state's new bipartisan auto insurance law, the MCCA catastrophic fund had a $5 billion surplus as of June 2021. In November 2021, Governor Whitmer called on the MCCA to return the maximum amount of surplus funds back to Michigan drivers while ensuring the viability of the fund. After completing a data verification process, the MCCA transferred $3 billion to the Michigan insurers responsible for issuing refunds to eligible drivers, while retaining $2 billion of the surplus to ensure continuity of care for accident survivors. This transfer, initiated on March 9, triggered the 60-day deadline imposed by DIFS for insurers to issue refunds to eligible Michiganders.

To be eligible for a refund, Michiganders must have had a car, motorcycle, or RV that was insured to drive legally on Michigan roads as of 11:59 p.m. Oct. 31, 2021. The refunds are $400 per vehicle or $80 per historic vehicle and must be sent in the form of a paper check or an ACH deposit no later than May 9, 2022. Consumers do not need to do anything to receive their refund but they may wish to verify their address or banking information with their insurance company to prevent delays.

Eligible consumers who do not receive their refunds by the deadline should contact their auto insurer or agent. If consumers have questions or concerns that cannot be resolved directly with their insurer, they should contact DIFS by calling Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 833-ASK-DIFS (833-275-3437) or by emailing autoinsurance@michigan.gov. More information is available at Michigan.gov/MCCArefund.

