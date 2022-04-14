Tennessee's Unemployment Rate Drops to All-Time Low in March

NASHVILLE – Tennessee marked a milestone in March when statewide unemployment dropped to its lowest rate in history. Data from the Department of Labor and Workforce Development (TDLWD) showed the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate decreased to 3.2%, the lowest level ever recorded.

The decrease of 0.2 of a percentage point in March allowed the month to eclipse the previous all-time low rate of 3.3%, recorded in August 2019. The latest rate is 1.7 percentage points lower than it was this time last year.

Tennessee reached this historic low just 23 months after it marked its all-time highest unemployment rate of 15.9% in April 2020, during the height of pandemic-related business closures across the state.

Also, setting high marks in March were Tennessee’s seasonally adjusted civilian workforce at 3,370,618 and the number of Tennesseans employed, which came in at 3,261,531.

Total nonfarm employment increased by 8,100 jobs between February and March. The education and health services sector created the most jobs during the month. The professional and business services and the leisure and hospitality sectors were responsible for the next highest gains in employment.

Tennessee employers added 124,800 jobs over the last year. The largest increases occurred in the leisure and hospitality sector, followed by the trade, transportation, and utilities sector, and then the professional and business services sector.

Nationally, unemployment also dropped in March. The seasonally adjusted rate for the United States decreased by 0.2 of a percentage point to 3.6%. The rate is down 2.4 percentage points in a year-to-year comparison.

TDLWD has produced a complete analysis of the March 2022 seasonally adjusted unemployment data. That report is available here.

While the state’s unemployment rate is at a historic low, there are still Tennesseans searching for meaningful employment. Employers have tens of thousands of jobs they need to find the right person to fill. TDLWD has the resources available to match job seekers with companies that are hiring. The journey to better employment starts at www.TNWorkReady.com.

The state of Tennessee will release unemployment data for each county on Thursday, April 21, 2022, at 1:30 p.m. CDT.