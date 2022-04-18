In Honor of Mental Health Awareness Month Sebers Medical Announces the Blossom TMS Therapy System

Sebers Medical Blossom Therapy System

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As we move into Mental Health Awareness Month one company is poised to help patients recover from depression. Sebers Medical is making its footprint in the USA with their groundbreaking product to treat depression, the Blossom TMS (Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation) Therapy System. Their debut in the states could not be timelier, considering May is Mental Health Awareness month. Sebers Medical, although new in its introduction to the American public, currently operates in approximately 20 countries around the world, and with recent FDA clearance, is excited to bring their much-needed medical devices to the United States.

The Blossom TMS (Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation) Therapy System was developed with patient satisfaction in mind. The top priority of Sebers Medical is the caring of the needs of each individual. Their mission is “to offer our customers innovative solutions with the highest performance and reliability. The technological features of our products are unique and exemplary. Future developments will also be designed to meet the highest requirements of our customers and the market.” At Sebers Medical, they develop and market innovative products for non-invasive brain stimulation. They specialize in providing best-in-class TMS solutions that cover the entire spectrum of applications.

Since 2008, TMS has been FDA-cleared to treat patients with major depressive disorder. Those who experience unresolved symptoms of depression, such as feelings of sadness, tearfulness, emptiness or hopelessness, angry outbursts, irritability or frustration, even over small matters, loss of interest or pleasure in most or all normal activities such as sex, hobbies, or sports, and suicidal thoughts are prime candidates for this intervention.

In recent years, The National Institute of Mental Health (NIMH) estimates that “19.4 million adults, or 7.8 percent of all adults in the United States, had at least one episode of major depression.” Depression among adults in the United States tripled in the early months of the 2020 global coronavirus pandemic — jumping from 8.5 percent before the pandemic to a staggering 27.8 percent. New research from Boston University School of Public Health reveals “the elevated rate of depression has persisted into 2021, and even worsened, climbing to 32.8 percent and affecting 1 in every 3 American adults.”

Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation is currently used in the treatment of depression and is prescribed when antidepressant medications have failed. In contrast to taking pills, which may cause many side effects, this comfortable outpatient treatment is a series of repetitive, brief, and highly focused magnetic pulses (RTMS), used to stimulate specific neurons in the brain. TMS is effective and non-invasive, with few known adverse effects and no systemic side effects.

During the therapy session with a doctor or medical professional, the patient sits comfortably in a chair. An electromagnetic coil is placed against the patient’s head during the session. The coil stimulates the underlying brain area by generating a temporary magnetic field. After the estimated thirty-minute session, the patient can perform their usual daily schedule, including going back to work. In addition, in the USA, the reimbursement rate by health insurance companies is over 90% of all patients. That makes for a pleasant experience for the patient and their wallet.

For more information on purchasing the Blossom TMS (Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation) Therapy System and training sessions on the use of this device, please contact Christian Hirschbeck at Phone: +1 833-328-9867 or contact@sebersmedical.com or

Website: www.sebersmedical.com