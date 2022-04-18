Mind Motion Academy Personal Development Platform Announces Grand Opening Launch
EINPresswire.com/ -- Mind Motion Academy announces its grand opening launch of its Personal Development Platform on June 1st. The academy aims to bring together the most talented personal development professionals from around the world by offering life-changing tutorials, courses, training, and live events. After its opening launch, Mind Motion Academy will offer free weekly personal development events, open to the general public. Paid memberships will have access to all member programs and premium live events for $15.99 monthly.
Mind Motion Academy announced, “Our goal is to provide transformational content by reprogramming the heart and mind for continued healing, joy, and success. The Mind Motion community continues to evolve, adding new life coaches and trainers monthly. Subscribers will always be plugged into this life-changing education to live their life to their fullest potential.”
Mind Motion Academy will launch the platform with a program entitled, “Empowerment and Purpose”. This Live Free Online Event will take place for two nights on June 1st & 2nd, 2022, from 5 pm to 8 pm Pacific Time. The event is free to everyone, and participants can RSVP for a virtual seat at the Launch Event website.
Jim Lutes, Mind Motion Academy CEO says, “When the experience of many comes together, empowerment takes place at a whole new level. EMPOWERMENT means igniting the potential that each of us has inside, creating a life by design versus a life by circumstance.”
Personal Development begins with Mindset
The journey of personal development begins with a healthy mindset. Mind Motion helps people thrive by maximizing their full potential and reaching goals on the path to becoming more self-aware, confident individuals who can take charge in life's many situations.
Empowerment and purpose (the event title), are two of the most important elements that a life coach can nurture to help guide any individual. Empowerment means giving people the ability to make their own decisions and choices, and purpose gives people a reason to do something. Empowerment and purpose go hand in hand.
Finding purpose and empowerment depends on the individual and their journey of development. Mind Motion Academy meets these needs through training programs, mind products, and one-on-one coaching, all offered by talented professionals and instructors.
Mind Motion Offers Life-Changing Programs
During an interview, Jim describes Mind Motion this way: “Think of Mind Motion Academy as a mix between MasterClass and Netflix, offering large categories of self improvement, tailored to your needs. We provide content designed specifically for those quick 15 minute lunch breaks, to full on personal development courses.”
All personal development programs included, embrace a wide range of areas to ensure a complete journey of discovery, awareness, and self-improvement. Topics include, building self-confidence, conscious creation, overcoming fear and failure, and how to stop procrastinating which are just part of the journey to reaching your full potential. Premium programs help enhance these lessons from several professionals and include interactive videos and coaching on numerous topics, including meditation and different mindset strategies. One-on-one coaching sessions are available from top consultants and experts – seen on the Mind Motion Academy’s main website.
On the Mind Motion platform, participants will find a library of life-altering knowledge through training, audio offerings, exercises, and live events. These programs will be available to members at a monthly subscription of $15.99, or less than $0.53 a day. When applied and practiced, these lessons can enhance your joy, success, and wellness.
Furthermore, all these offerings are available on any device, assuring members are connected at any time and any place. For busy individuals, Mind Motion offers smaller “bite sized” programs of 5 to 20 minutes of videos, courses, meditations and affirmations to develop the mind, even on the go.
Mind Motion Academy is excited to help everyone begin their journey of life transformation. The programs are constantly changing and evolving as they bring on more highly successful professionals willing to share their secrets with everyone wanting to start a life-altering journey.
Calling all Life Coaches and Instructors
Mind Motion Academy Certification is available to Life Coaches, teachers, and trainers when joining the partner program focused on mind, body, and spirit. The partner program is perfect, as Mind Motion markets the individual coaches along with the platform. We offer marketing grants for more exposure to expand the instructor client base as they share their courses, training sessions, and tutorials. See the Partner/Speaker Sign Up and apply for certification.
About Mind Mind Motion Academy
Based in Encinitas, California, Mind Motion Academy draws on the resources of globally successful personal development life coaches. These instructors share their self-improvement and mindset insights and knowledge through self-help courses, training videos, and one-on-one sessions. The most exciting concept of the membership platform is its live weekly events that are open to the general public. Mind Motion is a NO spam organization, Alerts are based on member preferences, ensuring privacy.
