Gov. Ricketts Condemns Herbster’s Sexual Misconduct, Credits Survivors for Speaking Out

Alex Reuss, 402-471-1970

Justin Pinkerman, 402-471-1967

 

LINCOLN – Today, Governor Pete Ricketts issued the following statement in response to news of political candidate Charles W. Herbster’s repeated sexual misconduct:

 

“This is beyond horrible.  Charles W. Herbster should beg forgiveness of the women he has preyed upon and seek treatment.  Sexual assault is criminal behavior and should disqualify anyone from elected leadership.  I encourage my fellow Nebraskans to respect, support, and stand with these survivors, who had the courage to tell the truth about what happened to them.  These brave women have Susanne’s and my full support.”

