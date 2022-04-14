An archive of items from Sir Barton -- horse racing's first Triple Crown winner, in 1919 -- will be auctioned May 5th

An archive of items pertaining to Sir Barton – horse racing’s first Triple Crown winner, in 1919 (less three race-worn saddle cloths, which will also be included in the sale), to be sold May 5th.

Three race-worn saddle cloths, part of an archive of items from Sir Barton – horse racing’s first Triple Crown winner – will come up for bid in Weiss Auctions’ online-only May 5th auction.

What are believed to be the saddle, three race-worn saddle cloths, jockey’s helmet and trainer’s hat from Sir Barton – horse racing’s first Triple Crown winner – will be auctioned May 5th.