Ajay Piwhal joins Scry Analytics as SVP of Solutions and Growth

Scry Analytics announced that to enhance its capabilities for providing world class AI-based solutions, Ajay Piwhal has joined its leadership team in Gurgaon.

I am thrilled to welcome Ajay Piwhal to Scry’s leadership team. For past 20 years, he worked with global firms as a management consultant and an AI leader, and he also co-founded an AI company.”
— Dr. Alok Aggarwal, CEO and Chief Data Scientist of Scry Analytics.
SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Scry Analytics today announced that to further enhance its capabilities for providing world class AI-based products and solutions, Ajay Piwhal has joined its leadership team as the senior vice-president (SVP) of Solutions and Growth in Gurgaon, India. With more than two decades of experience in the insurance industry as well as in the AI and Data Science fields, Ajay brings vast knowledge related to insights that would help Scry in substantially improving and selling its existing innovative solutions to small medium, and large firms.

In 2014, Ajay co-founded Prizmatics that provided solutions for large and medium sized organizations using the latest techniques in AI, natural language processing, computer vision, and machine learning. During the last eight years, he was at the forefront of applying advanced analytics tools for descriptive, predictive, and prescriptive analytics, thereby helping organizations in diverse industrial sectors such as banking, financial services, insurance, telecom, automotive, and retail.

During 2011 and 2014, Ajay led the analytics and business intelligence groups for Bharti Airtel mobile, fixed line, and direct-to-home businesses; in addition, he built an analytics group for Airtel Money. During 2007 and 2011, he was the head of analytics and customer intelligence at Max Life Insurance Company in India, where he built an enterprise analytics team from ground-up for superior decision making by sister business groups that included marketing, customer management, employee hiring, retention of clients and employees, operations, risk, and compliance.

At Scry, Ajay will leverage his extensive experience in management consulting, AI technology, and process excellence to further improve Scry’s CognitiveBricks® platform and its advanced product-lines that comprise Collatio®, Anomalia®, Concentio® and Vigilo®.

On this occasion, Dr. Alok Aggarwal, CEO and Chief Data Scientist of Scry Analytics said, “I am thrilled to welcome Ajay Piwhal to Scry’s leadership team. He is an experienced business and technology professional, who has not only been a founder of an AI start-up but has also worked with world class clients such as IBM and GE, both as a management consultant and a data science leader.”

