Industrial Maintenance Coatings Market worth USD 5.23 Billion by 2027 - Exclusive Report by Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, April 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Industrial maintenance coatings market is estimated to reach value of USD 5.23 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. Increase in the demand for eco-friendly coatings is driving the market. Rising demand for durable and efficient coatings, with better mechanical properties, along with the need for reduction in regular maintenance, is projected to drive the market during the forecast period.However, difficulty in achieving thin films of powder coatings is limiting the market for industrial maintenance coatings. Additionally, in water-based coatings, the need for more drying time of the coatings is expected to hamper the demand for the market during the forecast period.

The report also provides an extensive analysis of the segment and sub-segmented expected to dominate the market over the projected period. The report offers a forecast estimation of the market with regards to the analysis of the market segmentation, including product type, end-user industries, application spectrum, and other segments. The research report on the Industrial maintenance coatings market is formulated through extensive primary and secondary research along with qualitative and quantitative analysis of vital aspects of the market. The insightful data is further validated and verified by the industry professionals. The report strives to offer deeper insights into the overall market scenario of the Industrial maintenance coatings business sphere.

Key Highlights of Report

The energy & power segment is likely to continue to expand rapidly during the forecast period, as there exists high demand for industrial maintenance coatings in applications such as flares, chimneys, and storage tanks

Solvent-based coatings are favored over water-based coatings in humid areas. Solvent-based coatings are used to achieve a higher level of gloss than water-based coatings. They are employed by various end-users such as marine, automotive, oil & gas, aerospace, metal processing, chemical & petrochemical, and power & steam generation industries.

Acrylic resin is available in aqueous and solvent-based systems. These resins are also known for their good oxidative property and UV stability. It offers ideal resistance to extreme environmental conditions and enables rapid setting.

The Asia Pacific region held the largest market share in 2019, as it emerged as the largest consumer as well as producer of the industrial maintenance coatings. Presence of several large and small producers of industrial maintenance coatings in the region is contributing to the market in the region.

Major Players/Manufacturers profiled in the report are:

Jotun A/S, Akzo Nobel N.V., The Sherwin-Williams Company, PPG Industries Inc., Kansai Paint Co., Ltd., Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd., Tikkurila OYJ, RPM International Inc., Hempel A/S, and Axalta Coating Systems, LLC

For better understanding, the report further divides the market into key segments such as product types and application spectrum. The report also offers estimates about the segment and sub-segment expected to grow at a rapid pace and the key factors expected to drive revenue growth of the segments during the forecast timeline of 2021-2028.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global industrial maintenance coatings market based on technology, resin type, end-use industry, and region as follows:

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Water-based

Solvent-based

Powder

100% Solids

Others (UV- and EB-cured Technology)

Resin Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Polyurethane

Epoxy

Acrylic

Alkyd

Others

End-use Industry Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Energy & Power

Transportation

Metal Processing

Construction

Chemical

Others

The regional analysis states the global market is bifurcated into North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The report also covers import export consumption, supply and demand ratio, cost, pricing analysis, gross margin, and revenue estimation of each player in each region. The report also offers a country-wise analysis of the key regions to offer a better understanding of the global market.

Regional Segmentation Covers:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The report further sheds light on the strength, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats faced by the companies in the global Industrial Maintenance Coatings market and additionally measures the feasibility and investment return analysis in the report. Furthermore, the report is furnished with the latest impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market and covers the initial and future assessment of the COVID-19 impact on the market. The report is a qualitative and quantitative assessment of the global Industrial Maintenance Coatings market that has been formulated by extensive primary and secondary research with the data further validated from industry experts and professionals.

