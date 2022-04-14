Global Small-cell Lung Cancer Pipeline Insight | Clinical Trials Evaluation Research Report 2022 by DelveInsight

Small-cell Lung Cancer Pipeline constitutes 100+ key companies continuously working towards developing 100+ Small-cell Lung Cancer treatment therapies, analyzes DelveInsight

DelveInsight’s Small-cell Lung Cancer Pipeline Insight 2022 report offers exhaustive global coverage of available, marketed, and pipeline therapies in different phases of clinical development, major pharmaceutical companies working to advance the pipeline space, and future growth potential of the Small-cell Lung Cancer pipeline domain.

Some of the essential takeaways from the Small-cell Lung Cancer Pipeline report:

DelveInsight’s Small-cell Lung Cancer Pipeline analysis depicts a robust space with 100+ active players working to develop 100+ Small-cell Lung Cancer treatment pipeline therapies.

Some of the key Small-cell Lung Cancer companies proactively working to develop potential drug candidates to improve the Small-cell Lung Cancer treatment scenario include Ascentage Pharma, Merck & Co, AstraZeneca, Advenchen Laboratories, Advanced Accelerator Applications, Trillium Therapeutics, Wigen Biomedicine, Linton Pharm, Carrick Therapeutics, Xencor, Aileron Therapeutics, Ipsen, Celgene, Lee's Pharmaceutical Limited, AbbVie, Chipscreen Biosciences, Shanghai Henlius Biotech, CSPC ZhongQi Pharmaceutical Technology, Impact Therapeutics, Amgen, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Genentech, Sorrento Therapeutics, DAIICHI SANKYO COMPANY, BioNTech, Harpoon Therapeutics, Genprex, Inc., Tarveda Therapeutics, Taizhou HoudeAoke Biomedical Co., Ltd., BeiGene, HaiHe Biopharma, Kartos Therapeutics, Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim, Y-mAbs Therapeutics, CStone Pharmaceuticals, EpicentRx, Inc., Pfizer, Mologen, Cybrexa Therapeutics, and many others.

Essential Small-cell Lung Cancer pipeline therapies such as APG-1252, SYHA 1807, BNT 411, BMS 986012, LY 2510924, Serplulimab, Tiragolumab, Socazolimab, DS-7300, ABBV-011, HPN328, REQORSA, PEN-221, Gimatecan, LP002, LY01610, PLM60, Ociperlimab, KRT-232, BI 764532, Nivatrotamab, CS1001, RRx-001, PF-06821497, CC-90011, AL3810, Lefitolimod, ALRN-6924, CBX-12, and others are under development in different phases of clinical trials.

In March 2022, Luye Pharma Group announced that it has filed a New Drug Application (NDA) in Hong Kong, China for Lurbinectedin, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic Small-cell Lung Cancer (SCLC) with disease progression on or after receiving platinum-based chemotherapy. Lurbinectedin is an innovative oncology drug licensed to Luye Pharma by PharmaMar.

In March 2022, Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Orphan Drug Designation for HPN328, a delta-like ligand 3- (DLL3) targeting TriTAC®, for the treatment of Small-cell Lung Cancer (SCLC). A Phase 1/2 clinical trial is currently ongoing for HPN328 in the SCLC patient population.

In March 2022, Akeso, Inc. announced that it has entered into a collaboration agreement with Shenzhen Chipscreen Biosciences, Ltd. (SHA Code 688321) to conduct a Phase Ib/II clinical study of combination therapy of Cadonilimab (PD-1/CTLA-4 bispecific antibody, AK104) and Chiauranib (a highly selective Aurora B/VEGFR/PDGFR/c-Kit/CSF1R inhibitor) in patients with ES-SCLC which progressed on combination therapy of platinum-based chemotherapy and PD-(L)1 inhibitor as first-line treatment.

In March 2022, Shanghai Henlius Biotech, Inc., announced that the investigational new drug application (IND) of an international multicenter phase 3 studies of HANSIZHUANG (serplulimab), an innovative anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibody (mAb) independently developed by the Company, in combination with chemotherapy and concurrent radiotherapy in patients with limited-stage Small-Cell Lung Cancer (LS-SCLC) has been approved by the National Medical Products Administration (NMPA). Previously, the global multi-center phase 3 study of HANSIZHUANG for the first-line treatment of extensive-stage small-cell lung cancer (ES-SCLC) has met the primary study endpoint of the overall survival (OS), and its NDA in China and MAA in the EU are expected to be filed in 2022, making HANSIZHUANG potentially the world's first PD-1 inhibitor for the first-line treatment of SCLC.

In January 2022, Genprex, Inc. announced that it has expanded its oncology research and development pipeline to include Small-cell Lung Cancer (SCLC) as an additional disease indication for its lead drug candidate, REQORSA™ Immunogene Therapy.

In December 2021, Shanghai Henlius Biotech, Inc. announced that the first interim analysis met the primary study endpoint of the overall survival (OS) of Phase 3 clinical study (NCT04063163) of its innovative PD-1 inhibitor serplulimab in combination with chemotherapy in previously untreated patients with extensive-stage small-cell lung cancer (ES-SCLC). There is no anti-PD-1 mAb approved for the treatment of extensive-stage small-cell lung cancer (ES-SCLC) worldwide.

Request a sample and discover more about the report offerings @ Small-cell Lung Cancer Emerging Therapies

The Small-cell Lung Cancer pipeline report lays down detailed profiles of the pipeline assets, a comparative analysis of clinical and non-clinical stage Small-cell Lung Cancer products, inactive and dormant assets, a comprehensive assessment of driving and restraining factors, as well as the opportunities and risks in the Small-cell Lung Cancer pipeline landscape.

Small-cell Lung Cancer Overview

Small-cell Lung Cancer is characterized as a neuroendocrine carcinoma because the cancer cells have features of nerve cells and endocrine (hormone-secreting) cells. Endocrine tissue is a specialized tissue that contains hormone-secreting cells. These hormones have a variety of functions within the body. Common Small-cell Lung Cancer symptoms include a cough that doesn’t get better, chest pain that is worse when coughing, laughing or taking a deep breath, shortness of breath, coughing up blood (hemoptysis), and hoarseness or wheezing. Some affected individuals can develop loss of appetite, unintended weight loss, fatigue, and recurrent episodes of lung infections such as pneumonia or bronchitis. A Small-cell Lung Cancer diagnosis is based upon the identification of characteristic symptoms, a detailed patient history, a thorough clinical evaluation, and a variety of specialized tests.

Find out more about the disease and recent developments @ Small-cell Lung Cancer Pipeline Assessment

Small-cell Lung Cancer Pipeline Drugs

Drug Company Phase MoA RoA AMG 757 Amgen Phase II Cytotoxic T lymphocyte stimulants Intravenous APG-1252 Ascentage Pharma Phase I/II Bcl-X protein inhibitors Intravenous SYHA 1807 CSPC Zhong Qi Pharmaceutical Technology Phase I Lysine specific demethylase 1 inhibitors Oral BNT 411 BioNTech Phase I/II Toll-like receptor 7 agonists Intravenous BMS 986012 Bristol-Myers Squibb Phase II Fucosyl GM1 ganglioside inhibitors Intravenous KRT-232 Kartos Therapeutics, Inc. Phase II Proto-oncogene protein c mdm2 inhibitors Oral Serplulimab Henlix Biotech Phase III Programmed cell death-1 receptor antagonists Intravenous Tiragolumab Genentech Phase III TIGIT protein inhibitors Intravenous Socazolimab Sorrento Therapeutics Phase III Programmed cell death-1 ligand-1 inhibitors Intravenous

Learn more about the novel and emerging Small-cell Lung Cancer pipeline therapies @ Small-cell Lung Cancer Pipeline Analysis

Small-cell Lung Cancer Therapeutics Assessment

The Small-cell Lung Cancer Pipeline report proffers an integral view of the Small-cell Lung Cancer emerging novel therapies segmented by Stage, Product Type, Molecule Type, Mechanism of Action and Route of Administration.

Scope of the Small-cell Lung Cancer Pipeline Report

Coverage : Global

: Global Therapeutic Assessment By Small-cell Lung Cancer Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination

Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination Therapeutic Assessment By Small-cell Lung Cancer Clinical Trial Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III, Pre-registration, Inactive candidates

Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III, Pre-registration, Inactive candidates Therapeutics Assessment By Small-cell Lung Cancer Therapeutics Route of Administration: Oral, Intravenous, Inhalation, Subcutaneous

Oral, Intravenous, Inhalation, Subcutaneous Therapeutics Assessment By Small-cell Lung Cancer Therapies Molecule Type : Gene therapy, Stem cell therapy, Small molecules

: Gene therapy, Stem cell therapy, Small molecules Therapeutics Assessment By Small-cell Lung Cancer Therapies Mechanism of Action: CXCR4 receptor antagonists, Antibody-dependent cell cytotoxicity, Fucosyl GM1 ganglioside inhibitors, Toll-like receptor 7 agonists, Proto-oncogene protein c-bcl-2 inhibitors, Lysine specific demethylase 1 inhibitors

CXCR4 receptor antagonists, Antibody-dependent cell cytotoxicity, Fucosyl GM1 ganglioside inhibitors, Toll-like receptor 7 agonists, Proto-oncogene protein c-bcl-2 inhibitors, Lysine specific demethylase 1 inhibitors Key Small-cell Lung Cancer Companies : Ascentage Pharma, Merck & Co, AstraZeneca, Advenchen Laboratories, Advanced Accelerator Applications, Trillium Therapeutics, Wigen Biomedicine, Linton Pharm, Carrick Therapeutics, Xencor, Aileron Therapeutics, Ipsen, Celgene, Lee's Pharmaceutical Limited, AbbVie, Chipscreen Biosciences, Shanghai Henlius Biotech, CSPC ZhongQi Pharmaceutical Technology, Impact Therapeutics, Amgen, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Genentech, Sorrento Therapeutics, DAIICHI SANKYO COMPANY, BioNTech, Harpoon Therapeutics, Genprex, Inc., Tarveda Therapeutics, Taizhou HoudeAoke Biomedical Co., Ltd., BeiGene, HaiHe Biopharma, Kartos Therapeutics, Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim, Y-mAbs Therapeutics, CStone Pharmaceuticals, EpicentRx, Inc., Pfizer, and many others.

: Ascentage Pharma, Merck & Co, AstraZeneca, Advenchen Laboratories, Advanced Accelerator Applications, Trillium Therapeutics, Wigen Biomedicine, Linton Pharm, Carrick Therapeutics, Xencor, Aileron Therapeutics, Ipsen, Celgene, Lee's Pharmaceutical Limited, AbbVie, Chipscreen Biosciences, Shanghai Henlius Biotech, CSPC ZhongQi Pharmaceutical Technology, Impact Therapeutics, Amgen, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Genentech, Sorrento Therapeutics, DAIICHI SANKYO COMPANY, BioNTech, Harpoon Therapeutics, Genprex, Inc., Tarveda Therapeutics, Taizhou HoudeAoke Biomedical Co., Ltd., BeiGene, HaiHe Biopharma, Kartos Therapeutics, Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim, Y-mAbs Therapeutics, CStone Pharmaceuticals, EpicentRx, Inc., Pfizer, and many others. Key Small-cell Lung Cancer Pipeline Therapies: APG-1252, SYHA 1807, BNT 411, BMS 986012, LY 2510924, Serplulimab, Tiragolumab, Socazolimab, DS-7300, ABBV-011, HPN328, REQORSA, PEN-221, Gimatecan, LP002, LY01610, PLM60, Ociperlimab, KRT-232, BI 764532, Nivatrotamab, CS1001, RRx-001, PF-06821497, CC-90011, AL3810, and others

Dive deep into rich insights for emerging therapies and assessment, visit @ Small-cell Lung Cancer Emerging Therapies

Table of Contents

1 Introduction 2 Executive Summary 3 Small-cell Lung Cancer: Overview 4 Pipeline Therapeutics 5 Late Stage Products (Phase III) 5.1 Serplulimab : Henlix Biotech 5.2 Tiragolumab : Genentech 6 Mid Stage Products (Phase II) 6.1 KRT-232 : Kartos Therapeutics 7 Early Stage Products (Phase I/II) 7.1 BNT 411: BioNTech 8 Early Stage Products (Phase I) 8.1 SYHA 1807: CSPC ZhongQi Pharmaceutical Technology 9 Therapeutic Assessment 10 Inactive Products 11 Collaborations Assessment- Licensing / Partnering / Funding 12 Small-cell Lung Cancer- Unmet Needs 13 Small-cell Lung Cancer- Market Drivers and Barriers 14 Appendix 15 About DelveInsight

For further information on the Small-cell Lung Cancer current pipeline therapeutics, reach out @ Small-cell Lung Cancer Ongoing Clinical Trials

