Governor Abbott Announces Music Friendly Community Workshop In Harker Heights

April 14, 2022 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced the Texas Music Office (TMO) and the City of Harker Heights will cohost a Music Friendly Community workshop on Thursday, April 21, at 5:30 pm.   TMO Community Relations & Outreach Specialist Chip Adams will attend the workshop to explain the Music Friendly Community designation and answer questions.   Participation in TMO’s Music Friendly Community program provides Texas communities with a network for fostering music industry development and sends a clear message to industry professionals that certified communities are serious about attracting and developing music industry growth. Harker Heights’ workshop is the first step in the certification process. When completed, Harker Heights will join more than 30 other Texas cities that have earned the coveted "Music Friendly" designation.   "The Lone Star State is brimming with promise, and I look forward to continuing to work alongside community and business leaders in Harker Heights to ensure they have the knowledge and tools they need to succeed," said Governor Abbott. "Music is a big part of the Texas brand and our local economies, and I thank the Texas Music Office for helping communities large and small to amplify creative partnerships and spur new business growth."   Musicians, venues, and the general public are welcome to attend the workshop.   Music Friendly Community Workshop – Harker Heights Thursday, April 21, at 5:30 pm Harker Heights Chamber of Commerce Visitors Center 552 E Knights Way Harker Heights TX 76548   Questions and media inquiries can be directed to Gillian Pons, Business Development & Marketing, BusinessDevelopment@hhchamber.com, (254) 699-4999   More information on TMO's Music Friendly Community program: https://gov.texas.gov/music/page/music-friendly-communities  

