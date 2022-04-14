Shreyans Zaveri Announces Launch of Critical New Eco Short Film “If Only”

The film follows the hauntingly beautiful journey of a dead whale as she goes into the afterlife and joins her family.

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Shreyans Zaveri is pleased to announce the official launch of his new and critically important eco short film, If Only.Based in Santa Clara, California, Shreyans Zaveri is an Indian born filmmaker, storyteller, and visual effects artist. Shreyans is the author of two highly popular novels in the fiction and fantasy genres and has worked on innumerable TV commercials and visual effects projects for Google, HP, Microsoft, Nvidia, GQ, Conde Nast, Lenovo, NASA, Made in Space, and more. Additionally, Shreyans has worked with numerous celebrities, including Steve Wozniak, Joe Pavelski, and Eric Schmidt, and is currently working as a Senior Director in a media company within Silicon Valley.In his most recent news, Shreyans has launched a new short film that is captivating film festival audiences worldwide entitled, If Only. The film follows the journey of a dead whale as she goes into her afterlife and joins her family – a heartbreaking, yet heartwarming, journey from being ruthlessly murdered to playfully flying away into the afterlife. If Only was made using a unique 3D ‘unreal engine’ software solely by Shreyans himself – a feature that has caused audiences to describe the film as being ‘hauntingly beautiful’ because of the visuals and messages it gives.“If Only is based in the modern harsh world where whales are hunted for fun and food,” says Shreyans. “They are a major contributing piece in our ecosystem and are very important to maintain the overall balance. And yet, these gentle giants are hunted and killed in millions every year. My aim for If Only is to shed new light on whale hunting in a relatable story designed to capture the heart.”For more information about Zaveri and the film, please visit his brand’s website at http://www.szpixelpro.com/ About Shreyans ZaveriShreyans Zaveri was born and raised in Mumbai, India and currently resides in Santa Clara, USA. He is a passionate storyteller. Some of his works have garnered over 9 million views on prominent YouTube channels. He has an impressive array of clients in his arsenal as well. Shreyans loves to read, meditate, practice yoga, and fly planes and drones in his free time.Shreyans is the founder of SZPixelpro, a project that began with one camera and innumerable dreams in his Mumbai home. Through his work, Shreyans has grown that brand into one that is recognizable across the world.