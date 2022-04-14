Submit Release
Save Max Real Estate Launches its Website in India

Save Max is an iconic Canadian real estate brokerage and a fast-growing global organization.

CANADA, April 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Save Max announces the official launch of its website www.savemax.com, in Gurugram, India.

Save Max is an iconic Canadian real estate brokerage and a fast-growing global organization. Building on our corporate values of honesty, integrity and trust, we employ the latest technologies and best human expertise to provide exceptional real estate services to our clients.

CEO, Mr. Raman Dua’s vision of changing the concept of selling real estate led to the establishment of Save Max in 2010. Keeping faith with his vision of simplifying real estate and assuring our clients of exclusive services at affordable prices, Save Max also embraces the Canadian values of compassion, generosity, and versatility.

Save Max gives you access to over 100,000 properties across Canada and the latest MLS listings. We also offer our clients exclusive prices on premium Properties from leading builders and developers in India. Our website, www.savemax.com lets you List Your Home at an affordable price of $999. In addition to the resale residential listings, our clients have access to commercial properties as well as exclusive pre-construction projects (NDT), both in Canada and India.

Speaking on the occasion, Amardeep Singh, Chief Strategy Officer, Save Max Inc., said that Save Max consciously chose India for its first international operations outside Canada. “It is a proud and happy day for all of us at Save Max and we are thankful to our Founder and CEO, Mr. Raman Dua for his vision and commitment to making this dream a reality.”

Save Max has a unique partnership program for our realtors and agents. We fully support the entrepreneurial growth of our franchisees, and offer a revolutionary Franchise Model, especially for non-licensed investors. We currently have established a total of over 60 Franchises in Canada and India.

In addition to our other services, Save Max provides comprehensive post landing support packages to educate, guide and assist new arrivals in Canada.

For further information please visit www.savemax.com


Media Contact:
Kamyar Motedayyen
Marketing Director
kamyar@savemax.com
+1-905-479-7900 Ext 122

Nita Balani
Save Max International
+1 905-459-7900
nita.balani@savemax.com
