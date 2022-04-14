Submit Release
News Search

There were 775 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 187,034 in the last 365 days.

April is Alcohol Awareness Month

April is National Alcohol Awareness Month and an opportunity to raise awareness of alcohol abuse and encourage Iowans to make healthy, safe choices. 

Alcohol is the most frequently used substance in Iowa. Alcohol use in the past 30 days is higher for Iowans compared to the national rate. From 2008-2019, the rate of alcohol-involved deaths increased by more than 73%. 

In the 2018 Iowa Youth Survey, 10% of Iowa youth reported that they had at least one drink of alcohol in the past 30 days. Also, 3% of 6th graders, 7% of 8th graders, and 20% of 11th graders reported having at least one drink of alcohol in the past 30 days.

The Iowa Department of Public Health encourages Iowans to be aware of excessive drinking to alleviate stress or to cope with isolation or concerns. Keep these tips in mind for alcohol awareness:

Know what a standard “drink” is: 12 ounces of beer (5% alcohol content); 5 ounces of wine (12% alcohol content); 1.5 ounces of distilled spirits or liquor (40% alcohol content). Know the alcohol consumption guidelines for healthy adults: one drink a day for women of all ages and up to two drinks a day for men under age 65. Don’t binge drink. Binge drinking is defined as consuming four or more drinks for women and five or more drinks for men in a single occasion. How the brain and body are impacted by alcohol depends on the amount and frequency of the use, more information can be found here: https://yourlifeiowa.org/alcohol/about-alcohol  Iowans who think they or a loved one may have a problem with alcohol use, should reach out to Your Life Iowa for free, confidential support: https://yourlifeiowa.org/alcohol. 

You just read:

April is Alcohol Awareness Month

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.