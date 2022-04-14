Business Intelligence and Analytics Platforms Market Manufacturer, Key Region, Type, Application and Forecast 2028

Emergen Research Logo

Business Intelligence and Analytics Platforms Market Size – USD 33.91 Billion in 2020

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, April 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Business Intelligence and Analytics Platforms Market size is expected to reach USD 84.25 Billion at a revenue CAGR of 11.9% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Steady market revenue growth of Business Intelligence and Analytics Platforms can be attributed to rising demand for rapid and precise analysis of business data. Business Intelligence and Analytics Platforms allow businesses to use customized reports or templates to monitor Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) through several data sources, such as financial, sales & marketing, and operations data.

The research report provides an in-depth evaluation of the Global Business Intelligence and Analytics Platforms Market and helps the market participants intensify their footprints in the industry. The report gives a detailed analysis concentrated on the critical market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, trends, and growth opportunities to assist businesses to prepare for any challenges they might encounter in the forecast period.

Get Your Free Sample PDF Brochure @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/979

The report also discusses the key players involved in the market such as Microsoft Corporation, SAS Institute Inc., IBM Corporation, MicroStartegy Inc., Tableau Software LLC, Tibco Software Inc., Oracle Corporation, QlikTech International AB, SAP SE, and Hitachi Vantara Corporation and others

as well as new entrants in the market. It focuses on the recent mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, licensing agreements, brand promotions, and product launches, among others. The report also provides details about the company overview, business expansion plans, product portfolio, manufacturing and production capacity, global market position, financial status, and consumer base.

Key insights presented in the report:

By platform type, advanced & predictive analytics platform segment contributed to a significant revenue share in 2020. Predictive analytics is widely deployed in finance and insurance industry to generate reliable and precise visualization of customer data to aid with effective business decision making. For instance, advanced analytics is used to determine credit scores to ascertain creditworthiness of consumer and in turn, decreased risks to business. Moreover, analyzing customer buying pattern and responses is essential in devising marketing strategies, and predictive analytics can be used to analyze data to recognize new market opportunities.

By industry vertical, retail segment contributed to largest revenue share in 2020. Business Intelligence and Analytics Platforms help retail firms to stay updated with prevailing market dynamics and gain detailed insights about how actual outcomes appear as compared to planned revenue by product, location, store, region, and several other factors. These platforms help retail firms in product cost optimization by determining influence of factors such as hours of operations, hiring, and adequate resource allocation, on revenue.

Business Intelligence and Analytics Platforms market in North America accounted for largest revenue share in 2020, due to high adoption of advanced technologies and increased investment by companies in end-use industries, such as retail, BFSI, and Telecom & IT on business intelligence tools & software. Additionally, presence of leading market players such as Microsoft Corporation, Tableau Software LLC, and Oracle Corporation are causative of market revenue growth in North America.

The report also covers the scope of individual applications and types in each region. The report also covers details about production and consumption patterns, technological developments, revenue growth, market size, market share, key trends and demands influencing market growth in the region, and robust presence of key players in the region.

Want To know more about this report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/business-intelligence-and-analytics-platforms-market

Business Intelligence and Analytics Platforms Market segmentation

Platform Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Business Intelligence Platforms

Advanced & Predictive Analytics Platforms

Corporate Performance Management (CPM) Suite

Others

Organization Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Large Enterprise

Small & Medium Sized Enterprises

Mode of Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Cloud-based

On-Premises

Industry Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

BFSI

IT & Telecom

Retail

Healthcare

Government

Manufacturing

Energy

Media & Entertainment

Education

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

North America (U.S.) (Canada) (Mexico)

Europe (Germany) (UK) (France) (BENELUX) (Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China) (Japan) (South Korea) (Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Brazil) (Rest of LATAM)

The Business Intelligence and Analytics Platforms market is further segmented in terms of applications, end-user, end-use, geographic presence, by-products as well as services. In addition, the subject matter experts evaluating the industry provide an all-inclusive category-specific industry outlook. A comprehensive collection of data on major companies occupying a strong foothold in the industry adds immense value to the overall research.

Click here to Get customization: https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/979

Table of Contents:

Chapter 1 includes an introduction of the global Business Intelligence and Analytics Platforms Market, along with a comprehensive market overview, market scope, product offerings, and an investigation of the market drivers, growth opportunities, risks, restraints, and other vital factors.

Chapter 2 offers an in-depth analysis of the key manufacturers engaged in this business vertical, along with their sales and revenue estimations.

Chapter 3 elaborates on the highly competitive terrain of the market, highlighting the key manufacturers and vendors.

In Chapter 4, our team has fragmented the Business Intelligence and Analytics Platforms market on the basis of regions, underscoring the sales, revenue, and market share of each region over the forecast timeline.

Chapters 5 and 6 have laid emphasis on the Business Intelligence and Analytics Platforms market segmentation based on product type and application

Thank you for reading our report. Please get in touch with us if you have any query regarding the report or its customization. Our team will ensure the report is best suited to your needs.

Look Over transcripts provided by Emergen Research

Take a Look at OUR Reports:

5G Chipset Market Size Worth USD 33.03 Billion in 2028 @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/5g-chipset-market

Blockchain Supply Chain Market Size Worth USD 14,180 Million in 2028 @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/blockchain-supply-chain-market

Nano satellite Market Size Worth USD 1,336.9 Million in 2030 @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/nano-satellite-market

Sports Analytics Market Size Worth USD 10.64 Billion in 2028 @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/sports-analytics-market

Threat Intelligence Market Size Worth USD 20.28 Billion in 2028 @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/threat-intelligence-market

About Us:

At Emergen Research, we believe in advancing with technology. We are a growing market research and strategy consulting company with an exhaustive knowledge base of cutting-edge and potentially market-disrupting technologies that are predicted to become more prevalent in the coming decade.

Read full Press Release@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/press-release/global-business-intelligence-and-analytics-platforms-market