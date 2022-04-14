Air Freight Market Share 2022 Size, Industry Trends, Growth, Analysis and Forecast by 2027

Air Freight Market

The global air freight market size reached US$ 270.3 Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 390.7 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.80%.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, USA, April 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Air freight, also known as air cargo, is a transportation mode that delivers fast-speed shipments through aircraft or commercial air carriers. It is managed through a chain of numerous entities, such as aircraft and postal operators, express carriers, regulated agents, haulers, and ground handlers, with varying responsibilities. Over the years, air freight has contributed significantly to economic development across the globe.

Report Metric

Historical: 2016-2021

Base Year: 2021

Forecast Year: 2022-2027

The global air freight market reached a value of US$ 270.3 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach a value of US$ 390.7 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.80% during 2022-2027.

Air Freight Market Trends and Drivers:

Air freight is widely utilized to deliver perishable and non-perishable goods, such as temperature-sensitive vaccines, meat, and vegetables, to places worldwide that require quick delivery. This, coupled with the expanding aviation industry, is driving the market growth. As a result, air freight is becoming a preferred mode of transport as other modes of transportation, such as rail, marine, or road, usually take days or weeks to deliver different items.

Request a Free PDF Sample for more detailed market insights: https://www.imarcgroup.com/air-freight-market/requestsample

Besides this, transporting goods using air freight also saves time, offers a high level of security, and requires less packaging than other transportation methods to reduce the weight limit. This, in confluence with the integration of advanced technologies, such as the Internet of Things (IoT) and artificial intelligence (AI) in the air cargo supply chain, is positively influencing the market growth.

Furthermore, the increasing merger and acquisitions (M&A) between the leading players, and the rising import and export of goods among numerous countries are also creating a favorable market outlook across the globe.

Note: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Global Air Freight Market 2022-2027 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

American Airlines Inc., ANA Cargo Inc., Bolloré Logistics, Cargolux Airlines International S.A., Delta Air Lines Inc., Deutsche Bahn AG, Deutsche Post AG, DSV A/S, Expeditors International of Washington Inc., FedEx Corporation, Hellmann Worldwide Logistics SE & Co. KG, Kuehne + Nagel International AG, Nippon Express Co. Ltd., Qatar Airways and United Parcel Service Inc.

Ask Analyst for Customization and Explore Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://bit.ly/37mMFhr

The report has segmented the market on the basis of region, service, destination and end user.

Breakup by Service:

• Freight

• Express

• Mail

• Others

Breakup by Destination:

• Domestic

• International

Breakup by End User:

• Private

• Commercial

Breakup by Region:

• North America: (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific: (China, Japan,India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

• Europe: (Germany, France,United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

• Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa

Inquire Before Buying : https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=5171&flag=F

If you want latest primary and secondary data (2022-2027) with Cost Module, Business Strategy, Distribution Channel, etc. Click request free sample report, published report will be delivered to you in PDF format via email within 24 to 48 hours of receiving full payment.

Key highlights of the report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022- 2027)

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Browse IMARC Group Other Reports :

Neonatal Ventilator Market : https://bit.ly/3EidxM3

Proximity Sensor Market : https://bit.ly/3xtiRLh

Linear Motion System Market : https://bit.ly/3jWm4v3

Well Cementing Services Market : https://bit.ly/3Eg10sL

Medical Document Management Systems Market : https://bit.ly/3EcyEzi

About Us:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact Us:

IMARC Services Private Limited.

30 N Gould St Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801 USA – Wyoming

Email: Sales@imarcgroup.com

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

Americas:- +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe :- +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800, +91-120-433-0800