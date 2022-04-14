Name: Tim Cimbal Promotion to: Colonel Special Area of Responsibility/Game Mgmt Units: Statewide Field Operations Length of Service: 17 years Education: High School – Tully High School, Tully NY College – SUNY ESF at Syracuse University Degree – Bachelor’s of Science in Environmental Studies Current Projects/Assignments: Better, more competitive officer pay and Statewide Law Enforcement planning Best Thing About the Job: Working with a wide variety of people with different stakeholds and interests. Developing and implementing new tools and techniques to combat wildlife law violators. What made you want to be a NM Game Warden? I have always wanted to find a way to blend my love of the outdoors and family heritage of law enforcement. There is no better way to do so than with a career as a NM Game Warden. Special Interest: I have always enjoyed the challenge of working complex wildlife investigations that require good old fashion on the ground warden work along with cutting edge, state of the art technology. One piece of advice for anyone interested in becoming a NM Game Warden. Do it for yourself because it is an extremely rewarding career. Do it for the wildlife because they cannot protect themselves alone. Reach out to your local Game Warden and ask for a ride-along to see if it is a career you may want to pursue.

Contact Information: Phone – 505-476-8000, Email – tim.cimbal@state.nm.us