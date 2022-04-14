Governor Abbott Issues Disaster Declarations For Bell, Williamson Counties In Response To Severe Weather

April 14, 2022 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott has issued disaster declarations for Bell County and Williamson County in response to severe weather that impacted the communities overnight on April 12. The storm produced heavy rain, large hail, damaging winds, and multiple tornadoes. Texans who experienced damage as a result of the severe weather are encouraged to report their damages to the Texas Division of Emergency Management's (TDEM) iSTAT survey. The voluntary survey, available in both English and Spanish, can be accessed by visiting: damage.tdem.texas.gov. Reporting damage to TDEM is a voluntary activity, is not a substitute for reporting damage to an insurance agency, and does not guarantee disaster relief assistance. The survey helps emergency management officials gain an understanding of damages that occurred during the severe weather. View the disaster declaration for Bell County. View the disaster declaration for Williamson County.