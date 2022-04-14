Brain-Computer Interface Market Analysis, Size, Share, Strategy, Demand Analysis And the huge growth by 2030

Emergen Research Logo

Brain-Computer Interface Market Size – USD 1,784.0 Million in 2021,

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, April 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Brain-Computer Interface Market size is expected to reach USD 5,070.7 Million in 2030 and register a revenue CAGR of 12.3% over the forecast period, according to the latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing R&D for innovations in treatment options for chronic problems such as sleep disorders, cerebrovascular diseases, brain disorders, and fatal injuries are factors expected to support market revenue growth between 2022 and 2030. Increase in government projects, such as DECODER, European research that uses a brain-computer interface to identify awareness in non-responsive patients, are expected to boost the market growth.

This report on the global Brain-Computer Interface market gives a thorough study that is primarily focused on top players and their business stratagem, geographical extent, market segments, competitive landscape, manufacturing, and pricing and cost structures. Each section of the research study is explicitly prepared to explore crucial fragments of the global Brain-Computer Interface market.

The competitive landscape is broadly evaluated alongside the company profiles of key players engaged in the Brain-Computer Interface market are Mind Technologies, Inc., Medtronic, Nihon Kohden Corporation, CAS Medical Systems, Inc., Advanced Brain Monitoring, Inc., EMOTIV, NeuroSky, G.Tec Medical Engineering GmbH, Integra LifeSciences, and Cortech Solutions, Inc.

as well as new entrants in the market. It focuses on the recent mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, licensing agreements, brand promotions, and product launches, among others. The report also provides details about the company overview, business expansion plans, product portfolio, manufacturing and production capacity, global market position, financial status, and consumer base.

Key Highlights From The Report

Hardware segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2021. This is due to the increased use of BCI-related hardware and sensors in the digital industry. The majority of healthcare organizations have started to incorporate this technology to align all healthcare procedures, such as patient examination and operation, which increases the overall productivity of medical staff. This aspect will drive the growth of the brain-computer interface market.

Non-invasive BCI segment is expected to register the fastest revenue CAGR during the forecast period, because of the high applicability of this technology for products like amplifiers, headsets, and gaming sticks, as well as the rising number of neurological disorders that contribute to the massive revenue generation in this market. Non-invasive brain-computer interface systems are considered to the safest because they are less intrusive, which is fueling revenue growth of this segment.

Healthcare segment revenue is expected to grow at fastest rate during the forecast period, due to widespread use of brain-computer interface technology in the treatment of neurological diseases and sleep disorders. BCI technology is becoming widely used in the treatment of paralyzed people as well as in neuroscience research.

Medical segment is expected to grow at a faster rate in terms of revenue share in the global brain-computer interface market over the forecast period, because of the important role BCI technology plays in treating disabled patients. Patients with disorders like epilepsy, Parkinsonism, paralysis, and Alzheimer\'s disease can use BCI to help them move around and do activities like operating wheelchairs and prosthetics on their own.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Brain-Computer Interface Market on the basis of product, end-use, and region.

Component Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

Hardware

Software

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

Invasive BCI

Partially Invasive BCI

Non-Invasive BCI

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

Healthcare

Smart Home Control

Communication & Control

Entertainment & Gaming

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

Medical

Military

Manufacturing

Education & Research

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

North America (U.S.) (Canada) (Mexico)

Europe (Germany) (UK) (France) (BENELUX) (Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China) (Japan) (South Korea) (Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Brazil) (Rest of LATAM)

The report focuses on current and future market growth, technological advancements, volume, raw materials, and profiles of the key companies involved in the market. The report provides valuable insights to the stakeholders, investors, product managers, marketing executives, and other industry professionals.

Key Questions Answered in the Report:

What is the growth rate of the Brain-Computer Interface market? What is the anticipated market valuation of Brain-Computer Interface industry by 2028?

What are the key growth driving and restraining factors of the Brain-Computer Interface market?

Who are the prominent players operating in the market? What are the key strategies adopted by these companies?

What are the key opportunities and growth prospects of the Brain-Computer Interface industry over the forecast period?

Which region is expected to show significant growth in the coming years?

