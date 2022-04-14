Vehicle Scanner Market Size Hit USD 2,609.8 Million by at CAGR of 6.1%, 2030

Reports And Data

Vehicle Scanner Market Size – USD 1.82 Billion in 2021, Market Growth - CAGR of 6.1%, Market Trends – Rise in terrorist activities worldwide

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The growing concern for safety by governments and developments in infrastructure are driving the market for vehicle scanners.

The Global Vehicle Scanner Market is forecast to reach USD 2,609.8 Million by 2030, according to a new report by Reports and Data. A vehicle scanner is an electronic tool that is used to diagnose and also reprogram vehicle control modules.

Various types of scanners, such as fixed and portable, aid in illuminating, sensing, imaging, scanning, and processing of the vehicle. These scanners are useful for the onboard diagnostics in vehicles. Consumers demand vehicles that are integrated with more safety features and user-friendly functionalities. Vehicle OEMs are focusing on providing user-friendly systems that possess advanced technology features. Furthermore, increased focus on safety and security norms by organizing governments of various countries along with infrastructure development, are factors driving the vehicle scanner system market.

The rising production of vehicles, an increase in the sales of electric vehicles, advancements in technology, and rising threats from the extremists and terrorists are propelling the demand for the market. An increase in government initiatives and support for the development of intelligent transportation systems and stringent regulations are also encouraging the growth of the market.

North America is expected to lead the market for vehicle scanners owing to the high demand for portable vehicle scanners in parking checkpoints. The region has witnessed a high number of terrorist activities over the past couple of years, and concern for the safety of the public has increased the security in both government and commercial places.

Key participants include Omnitec, Tescon AG, Godrej & Boyce, Secuscan, Leidos, El-Go Team, Gatekeeper Security, Uveye, Infinite Technologies, and Intelliscan, among others.

Further key findings from the report suggest

• The portability of surveillance systems can significantly affect how (and if) security personnel can deploy in high stress / rapid situations. Light, durable, and highly mobile systems allow fast and easy deployment in any situation. Portable/Mobile Scanner is forecasted to grow with a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period.

• Under Vehicle Surveillance Systems (UVSS) provides high resolution stitched images of the underside of the vehicles and scans vehicles of all categories and sizes. The UVSS can be networked to centralized monitoring and database management system.

• Scan tools cost more than code readers, and these gadgets are equipped with different variety of features that code readers don't have. They provide access to live and recorded data, can facilitate advanced troubleshooting options, and are also able to read manufacturer-specific codes.

• The government institutes have a high demand for vehicle scanner systems to secure sensitive places such as oil plants and nuclear plants. The governments are installing vehicle scanners to safeguard defense facilities, military bases, and cross-border checkpoints. The protection is extended to nuclear plants, ancient monuments, and prison facilities.

• Asia Pacific is forecasted to grow with a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period. High level of production of vehicles in countries such as China, Japan, and developing nations like India, are encouraging market demand.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global Vehicle Scanner market on the basis of scanner type, structure type, technology type, application, and region:

Scanner Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

• Fixed/Static Scanner

• Portable/Mobile Scanner

Structure Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

• Drive-Through

• UVSS

Technology Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

• Sensing

• Scanning

• Processing

• Imaging

• Illuminating

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

• Private or Commercial Facilities

• Government/Critical Infrastructure Protection

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• MEA

• Latin America

