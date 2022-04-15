Paper Crafting Company Helps Crafters Earn Through Sharing Their Handmade Creations

Altenew's Affiliate Program rewards crafters as they share their handmade projects online. Creativation is a great event where Altenew connects with influencers, customers, and other companies. Collaboration and support for one another are recurring themes in the crafting industry.

From its affiliate program to collaborations with influencers, Altenew opens an avenue for crafters to earn while doing what they love the most.

It’s important for us to support crafters by running the affiliate program as it does not only help them make money through crafting but also inspires them to keep doing what they love.” — May Park, Altenew’s Marketing Director

SYRACUSE, NEW YORK, USA, April 15, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- In 2017, Altenew launched its Affiliate Program to help fans, customers, and influencers make money while sharing their love for paper crafting. This program allows affiliates to add Altenew affiliate links to their blog, social media, YouTube channel, etc., and earn a commission on sales generated through those links. This program is just one of the many ways Altenew works with influencers in the paper crafting industry.Over the past eight years, Altenew has been in the business of creating and sharing. One of its missions is to inspire creativity through its wide range of paper crafting products. Handmade projects such as cards, scrapbook layouts, art journals, and other papercrafts created with Altenew products can be found on social media, blogs, and YouTube channels. These creative projects are often shared by Altenew customers, fans, and popular card makers and scrapbookers. The Affiliate Program opens an avenue for these crafters to earn a commission simply by doing what they love and sharing it with their friends and followers.Altenew’s Marketing Director May Park (who happens to be a big influencer in the paper crafting world, too!) looked back on how the program started. “We started our Affiliate Program back in July 2016 to support crafters and influencers by paying a commission for helping us reach a wider audience and increase our awareness about our brand. We have a few different commission levels based on our affiliates’ activities and contributions.” She added, “It’s important for us to support crafters by running the affiliate program as it does not only help them make money through crafting but also inspires them to keep doing what they love.”Altenew is just one of the many companies in the crafting industry working with influencers to help promote their products. In addition to its Affiliate Program, the New York-based company has supported influencers in their personal projects and endeavors - whether it’s a blog hop, a crafting workshop , an event for a cause, an Instagram giveaway, etc. Aside from inviting card makers, scrapbookers, and paper crafters to join its monthly blog hops, Altenew also returns the favor by sponsoring giveaway prizes for influencers and joining other crafting companies’ blog hops.Paper crafting influencer Jennifer McGuire has been an enormous supporter of Altenew products (and a good friend to the Altenew family) from day one. She is just one of the many crafters who are part of the Altenew Affiliate Program and is currently the program’s top-performing affiliate. Known as the “Queen of Paper Crafts,” Jennifer shares her handmade cards with over 100,000 followers on Instagram and almost 500,000 subscribers on YouTube. In an episode of Altenew’s Craft Your Life podcast, she reminisced about how she came across Altenew.“I have liked Jen’s and Tasnim’s cards for a long time,” the Ohio-native said, looking back when Altenew co-founder, Tasnim, emailed her and asked if she wanted to use some of Altenew’s products. “For the first time in the history of my career, I said ‘yes’ without seeing the products because I knew from seeing their work that I was going to like whatever it was.”ShareASale is the affiliate marketing network that Altenew and its affiliates use. Aside from earning a commission through links, Altenew offers its affiliates a few exclusive perks to help them throughout their affiliate journey. The company provides curated marketing and promotional materials (banners, videos, etc.), exclusive Affiliate-only newsletters and campaigns, and a dedicated in-house affiliate program manager. On top of these advantages, Altenew also offers regular commission increases for top-performing affiliates, exclusive offers, and a chance to be a guest designer and get featured in Altenew’s blog hops. Joining the Affiliate Program is 100% free, and there is no minimum amount of sales required for anyone to participate. Altenew aims to help each affiliate - influencer or not - succeed as they continue to build their audience!From its Affiliate Program and monthly blog hops to unique collaborations and sponsored giveaways, Altenew is all about sharing and inspiring. This online arts and crafts store hopes to motivate crafters to take their creativity to the next level using its beautiful and innovative products. By working with influencers in the crafting industry, Altenew aims to reach a wider audience and inspire more people to create and craft their life.Established in April 2014, Altenew strives to bring elegant, natural, and versatile designs to paper crafting products. Altenew knows that the personal, delicate touches of a handmade card or scrapbook page can bring joy to the most important people in your life, and it is proud to create products that help inspire creative projects and one-of-a-kind handmade creations. ﻿Visit www.altenew.com today and get started on your crafting journey!

