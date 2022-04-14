The Rising Demand For Green Buildings Is Expected To Drive The Growth Of Exterior Wall Systems Market At A Rate Of 11% Through 2026 As Per The Business Research Company's Exterior Wall Systems Global Market Report 2022

TBRC’s market research report covers exterior wall systems market size, exterior wall systems market forecasts, major exterior wall systems companies and their market share, key strategies to undertake, and more.

/EIN News/ -- LONDON, April 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to The Business Research Company’s research report on the exterior wall systems market, the growing demand for green buildings is contributing to the growth of the exterior wall systems market. The adoption of green building and ecofriendly infrastructure reduces carbon emissions, energy, and conserving water. For instance, according to a report by ANAROCK, a real estate services company, the demand for green buildings in India is expected to double by 2022, reaching nearly 10 billion sq ft, and is expected to be valued at $35-50 billion. Therefore, growing demand for green buildings will drive the growth of the exterior wall systems market.



The global exterior wall systems market size is expected to grow from $182.78 billion in 2021 to $194.35 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.33%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The global exterior wall systems market share is expected to reach $292.28 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 10.74%.

Product innovations are gaining popularity among the exterior wall systems market trends. Companies in the market are launching new, innovative products. For instance, in March 2021, DuPont, a US-based chemicals company, launched new DuPont™ Tedlar® polyvinyl fluoride (PVF) film for laminating exterior wall and roofing panels. Similarly, in February 2019, DuPont announced the launch of DuPont Tyvek DrainVent Rainscreen to provide advanced protection against moisture damage in exterior wall systems.

Major players in the exterior wall systems market are Nippon Sheet Glass Co.Ltd, Saint-Gobain Gyproc India, Sika AG, Etex Group, Owens Corning, Evonik Industies AG, Holcim, USG Boral, DuPont, Fletcher Building, Egger Group, Toray Industries Inc, CSR Ltd, CRH, Cornerstone Building Brands, Schweiter Technologies AG, AGC Inc, and James Hardie Australia Pty Ltd.

TBRC’s global exterior wall systems market analysis is segmented by type into ventilated façade, curtain wall, non-ventilated façade; by material into bricks and stone, metal panels, plaster boards, fiber cement, ceramic tiles, EIFS, glass panels, high-pressure laminate boards, fiberglass panels, wood boards, others (vinyl); by end-use into residential, commercial, industrial.

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the exterior wall systems market in 2021. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the global exterior wall system market during the forecast period. The regions covered in the global exterior wall market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Exterior Wall Systems Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provide exterior wall systems market overviews, exterior wall systems market analyze and forecast market size and growth for the whole market, exterior wall systems market segments and geographies, exterior wall systems market trends, exterior wall systems market drivers, exterior wall systems market restraints, exterior wall systems market leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares in over 1,000 industry reports, covering over 2,500 market segments and 60 geographies.

The report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

