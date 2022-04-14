Gaming Desktop Market is Expected to Reach USD 46.52 Billion in 2030

Reports And Data

Gaming Desktop Market Size – USD 46.52 Billion in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 7.4%, Market Trends – High demand for gaming desktops

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Development of high graphic desktops and growing popularity of e-sports championships in video games are driving gaming desktop market revenue growth

The global gaming desktop market size is expected to reach USD 88.59 Billion in 2030 and register a revenue CAGR of 7.4% over the forecast period, according to latest report by Reports and Data. Drastic surge in number of video game players worldwide and adoption of Internet of Things (IoT) devices to connect several desktops for advanced play is revolutionizing gaming industry and driving gaming desktop market revenue growth.

Gaming desktops are desktop computers that have been specifically built and equipped for high-level gaming for both personal and professional usage. Gaming desktops come with high-end components including high-powered processors, specifically designed gaming motherboards, high-powered Graphics Processing Units (GPU), specialized active system cooling, high-resolution displays, and various gaming accessories such as gaming mouse and keyboards. These high-end gaming desktop computer systems offer a seamless performance for any type of high-end and high graphics quality games for an extended period of time.

Primary driver for revenue growth of gaming computer industry is a dramatic increase in the number of video game players globally. Introduction of high-resolution desktops has accelerated adoption of gaming computers. Furthermore, IoT is transforming gaming business by connecting devices using a variety of protocols and standards, combining data streams, and optimizing data for relevance and context, thus, deployment of IoT is a market development opportunity. Due to these characteristics, gaming desktop market revenue is expected to grow rapidly in future.

However, some possible restricting factors for this market are growing popularity of smartphone gaming, affordability of portable gaming devices such as laptops, mobile phones, and tablets, and increased availability of smartphone versions of extremely popular computer games. For instance, Need for Speed, Call of Duty, PUBG, and Forza, are now available on smartphones and do not require usage of a gaming console or gaming desktop. Development of console gaming is expected to pose the most significant challenge to gaming desktop market.

Major companies in the global market report include Dell, ASUSTeK Computer Inc., Razer Inc., Lenovo, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Sony Corporation, Acer Inc., NVIDIA Corporation, Advanced Micro Devices, Inc., and Intel Corporation

Some Key Highlights from the Report

In March 2022, Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) introduced world's most powerful gaming processor. AMD released ultimate gaming processor, delivering enthusiast performance to a wider range of Ryzen desktop processors. AMD announced price and availability of AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D CPU. AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D CPU is first Ryzen processor to have AMD 3D V-Cache technology, placing it at cutting edge of gaming performance and innovation. 5800X3D is world's most sophisticated desktop gaming CPU, featuring industry-leading technology that according to the company, offers 15% greater gaming performance than CPUs without stacked cache technology.

Central Processing Unit (CPU) segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2021, owing to technological advancements. CPU is the heart and brain of the computer, and it is primary unit in the computer. Rising demand for gaming desktops is also boosting demand for CPUs which is driving revenue growth of the segment.

Readymade segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2021. Companies that sell pre-built gaming desktops are often able to buy components in bulk at lower prices than local retailers, making pre-built gaming PCs more affordable driving revenue growth of the segment.

Professional gaming segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2021. Rise in popularity of eSports business resulted in an increase in number of professional video gamers. Gaming desktops are required by every professional player which is driving revenue growth of the segment.

Market in North America accounted for largest revenue share in 2021, mainly due to the region's strong economic backbone and availability of modern technology. Furthermore, availability of free-to-play games in the U.S. on platforms such as Steam, Epic Games, and Origin is expected to boost revenue growth of desktop gaming market in North America.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the gaming desktop market based on component, configuration, end-use, and region:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

• Central Processing Unit (CPU)

• Motherboard

• Graphics Processing Unit (GPU)

• Storage

o Hard Disk Drives (HDD)

o Solid State Drives (SSD)

• Power Supply Unit (PSU)

• System Cooling

o Liquid Cooling

o Chassis Airflow

• Monitor

o 8K

o 4K

o Full HD

o HD & Below

• Case

o Thermal case

o Decorative Case

• Gaming Peripherals

o Mouse

o Keyboard

o Others

• Operating System

• Others

Configuration Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

• Readymade

• Customized

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

• Professional Gamers

• Common Individuals

• Game Testers

• Game Troubleshooters

• Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

