Biostimulants Market to Grow at a CAGR of 12% Until 2028 & Earning Revenue of Around USD 7.2 Billion | BlueWeave Consulting

Europe dominates the global biostimulants market owing to the government support in promoting the use of biological and sustainable agricultural products and practices. The North American region also covers substantial market share owing to the rising focus on boosting agricultural production with the increasing demand for food for consumption and the industrial sector.

A recent study conducted by the strategic consulting and market research firm, BlueWeave Consulting, revealed that the global biostimulants market was worth USD 3.3 billion in the year 2021. It is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 12.20%, earning revenue of around USD 7.2 billion by the end of 2028. The global biostimulants market is significantly flourishing owing to the rising demand for organic food and increasing focus on sustainable and eco-friendly agricultural practices. Furthermore, the rising global population and surging need for food production to meet the need of the increasing number of people is emerging as another factor influencing the growth of the global biostimulants market.

Rapid Technological Advancements is Driving the Global Biostimulants Market

Rapid technological advancements and innovations introduced in the field of biostimulants are emerging as one of the major driving factors for the growth of the market. The manufacturers and researchers are significantly focusing on advancements for biostimulants production to improve the crop yield. For instance, they are introducing precision integrated methods that combine on-farm applications with data science. This is helping the farmers calculate the number of biofertilizers that are needed in the specific crops and can boost the agricultural output.





Global Biostimulants Market - By Crop Type

Based on crop type, the global biostimulants market is segmented into fruits & vegetables, cereals & grains, turf & ornamentals, oil seeds & pulses, and other crops. The fruits & vegetable segment accounts for the largest market share owing to the rising demand for expanding production to meet the global population. Furthermore, increasing focus towards sustainable farming techniques along with boosting the import and export of exotic fruits and vegetables in different countries is also influencing the growth of the biostimulants market.

Global Biostimulants Market - By Application Type

Based on application type, the global biostimulants market is segmented into foliar, soil treatment, and seed treatment. The seed treatment segment accounts for the largest market share owing to the rising need for the protection of seeds and seedlings from seed and soil-borne diseases and insect pests affecting crop emergence and its growth. The use of biostimulants for seed treatment helps in reducing the overall input cost by limiting the resources needed for seed protection, which is significantly driving the growth of the market.

Global Biostimulants Market - Regional Insights

Geographically, the global biostimulants market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle-East & Africa. Europe dominates the global biostimulants market, followed by North America. However, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Emerging economies such as China, India, Australia, etc., are mostly agriculture-driven. The governments of these countries are significantly investing in boosting the adoption of advanced agricultural products and techniques including biostimulants, which is significantly driving the growth of the global biostimulants market.

Impact of COVID-19 on Global Biostimulants Market

The unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic outbreak presented lucrative growth opportunities for the global biostimulants market. The demand for organic food produced from natural resources increased and eliminated the use of any kind of chemicals during the lockdown period. Furthermore, the discussion towards sustainability and the impact of human activities on the environment also spiked, due to which the use of biological resources surged in agricultural activities, which is anticipated to drive the overall global biostimulants market during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

The leading market players of the global biostimulants market are UPL Limited, Tradecorp International, Isagro SpA, Omex Agrifluids Ltd, Agrinos AS, Micromix Plant Health Ltd, Agrinos AS, Koppert Biological Systems, Ilsa SpA, Italpollina SpA, Biostadt India Ltd, Atlantica Agricola SA, Valagro SpA, Lallemand Inc., Eastman Chemical Company, Lallemand Inc., BASF SE, Biovert S.L, Gowan Group, Rallis India Limited, Haifa Group, and other prominent players.

The global biostimulants market is highly fragmented with the presence of several global and regional industry participants. Many startups are also emerging and giving stiff competition to established players. The companies constantly offer innovative solutions and offerings to gain a competitive edge. They also adopt market strategies such as partnerships, mergers, acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, etc.

The in-depth analysis of the report provides information about growth potential, upcoming trends, and statistics of the global biostimulants market. It also highlights the factors driving forecasts of total market size. The report promises to provide recent technology trends of the global biostimulants market and industry insights to help decision-makers make sound strategic decisions. Furthermore, the report also analyses the growth drivers, challenges, and competitive dynamics of the market.

Recent Development

In February 2022, Zentai AG, a private holding and investment company, announced to have entered as an early investor and for the material stake into Salveo Agro, new technology-based crop protection and biotechnology company.

In February 2022, Valent Bioscience LLC announced the establishment of a new operating unit designed to expand its biostimulant line.

Scope of the Report

Attributes Details Years Considered Historical data – 2018-2021 Base Year – 2021 Forecast – 2022 – 2028 Facts Covered Revenue in USD Billion Market Coverage U.S, Canada, Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Brazil, Mexico, Japan, South Korea, China, India, UAE, South Africa, Saudi Arabia Product Service/Segmentation By Active Ingredient, By Form, By Crop Type, By Application Method, By Region Key Players UPL Limited, Tradecorp International, Isagro SpA, Omex Agrifluids Ltd, Agrinos AS, Micromix Plant Health Ltd, Agrinos AS, Koppert Biological Systems, Ilsa SpA, Italpollina SpA, Biostadt India Ltd, Atlantica Agricola SA, Valagro SpA, Lallemand Inc., Eastman Chemical Company, Lallemand Inc., BASF SE, Biovert S.L, Gowan Group, Rallis India Limited, Haifa Group, and other prominent players.

By Active Ingredient

Humic Substances

Seaweed Extracts

Microbial Amendments

Amino Acids

Others

By Form

Liquid

Dry

By Crop Type

Fruits & Vegetables

Cereals & Grains

Turf & Ornamentals

Oilseeds & Pulses

Other Crops

By Application Method

Foliar

Soil Treatment

Seed Treatment

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific (APAC)

Latin America (LATAM)

Middle-East & Africa (MEA)

