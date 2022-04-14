Development and Operations Market Global Opportunity Analysis, Top key Players and Industry Forecast 2020-2028

Emergen Research Logo

Development and Operations Market Size – USD 6.47 Billion in 2020,

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, April 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Development and Operations (DevOps) Market size reached USD 6.47 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 17.4% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing need for improving efficiency of operational processes is a key factor expected to increase demand for DevOps solutions. Adoption of DevOps practices enables an organization to deliver software services continuously and rapidly with the help of automated tools that help operations and development teams to coordinate effectively. Moreover, increasing focus on reducing capital and operational expenditure has led to rise in demand for DevOps tools and solutions in enterprises that enable automation of continuous development processes and track the performance of the application in real-time, thereby improving scalability.

This report on the global Development and Operations (DevOps) market gives a thorough study that is primarily focused on top players and their business stratagem, geographical extent, market segments, competitive landscape, manufacturing, and pricing and cost structures. Each section of the research study is explicitly prepared to explore crucial fragments of the global Development and Operations (DevOps) market.

The competitive landscape is broadly evaluated alongside the company profiles of key players engaged in the Development and Operations (DevOps) market are Google LLC, Microsoft Corporation, International Business Machines Corporation, Amazon.com, Inc., Oracle Corporation, Red Hat, Inc., VersionOne Inc., Dell EMC, HP Inc., and Atlassian Corporation Plc.

as well as new entrants in the market. It focuses on the recent mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, licensing agreements, brand promotions, and product launches, among others. The report also provides details about the company overview, business expansion plans, product portfolio, manufacturing and production capacity, global market position, financial status, and consumer base.

Key Highlights From The Report

Large enterprise segment is expected to register a substantially rapid revenue CAGR owing to increasing demand for agile development cycles in order to ensure continuous development and integration of software and adoption of standardized DevOps practices to increase profitability and scalability in large enterprises, thereby facilitating the rapid revenue CAGR of the segment.

On-cloud segment is expected to register a significantly robust revenue growth rate over the forecast period owing to cost-effective deployment solutions as well as reduced financial burden of installing and running software on local servers within the building of the organization.

North America market is expected to register a considerably large revenue share in the DevOps market over the forecast period owing to robust presence of major companies providing DevOps such as Google LLC, Microsoft Corporation, International Business Machines Corporation, Amazon.com, Inc., are among others in the region.

The report also covers the scope of individual applications and types in each region. The report also covers details about production and consumption patterns, technological developments, revenue growth, market size, market share, key trends and demands influencing market growth in the region, and robust presence of key players in the region.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Development and Operations (Devops) market on the basis of product, end-use, and region.

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Solutions

Management

Continuous Business Planning

Testing and Development

DevOps Analytics

Delivery

Continuous Integration

Software Delivery Management

Operations

Continuous Deployment

Monitoring & Performance Management

Services

Container Services

API Services

Managed Services

Professional Services

Enterprise Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Small and Medium Enterprise

Large Enterprise

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

IT

BFSI

Retail

Telecom

Government

Manufacturing

Media & Entertainment

Others

Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

On premise

On Cloud

Public Cloud

Private Cloud

Hybrid Cloud

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

North America (U.S.) (Canada) (Mexico)

Europe (Germany) (UK) (France) (BENELUX) (Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China) (Japan) (South Korea) (Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Brazil) (Rest of LATAM)

The market dynamics section in the report gives an in-depth analysis of the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities in the global Development and Operations (DevOps) market. With both qualitative and quantitative analysis, we provide you with thorough and comprehensive information on the global Development and Operations (DevOps) market. The study also entails SWOT, PESTLE, and Porter’s Five Forces analyses of the global Development and Operations (DevOps) market.

The report focuses on current and future market growth, technological advancements, volume, raw materials, and profiles of the key companies involved in the market. The report provides valuable insights to the stakeholders, investors, product managers, marketing executives, and other industry professionals.

Table of Contents:

Chapter 1 includes an introduction of the global Development and Operations (DevOps) Market, along with a comprehensive market overview, market scope, product offerings, and an investigation of the market drivers, growth opportunities, risks, restraints, and other vital factors.

Chapter 2 offers an in-depth analysis of the key manufacturers engaged in this business vertical, along with their sales and revenue estimations.

Chapter 3 elaborates on the highly competitive terrain of the market, highlighting the key manufacturers and vendors.

In Chapter 4, our team has fragmented the Development and Operations (DevOps) market on the basis of regions, underscoring the sales, revenue, and market share of each region over the forecast timeline.

Chapters 5 and 6 have laid emphasis on the Development and Operations (DevOps) market segmentation based on product type and application

Thank you for reading our report. Please get in touch with us if you have any query regarding the report or its customization. Our team will ensure the report is best suited to your needs.

