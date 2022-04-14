Network automation market to be Driven by the Rapid Technological Advancement in the Forecast Period By Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

Network automation market Constantly evolving technologies and increasing use of connected devices are key factors driving market growth

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, April 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Network automation market is expected to reach a value of USD 16.77 Billion in 2028, at a rapid revenue CAGR of 23.7%, according to a latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rapid growth of the market can be attributed to rise in the usage of connected devices, along with rapid and continuous innovations and technological advancements in the field of network automation. Rising demand for efficient and robust automated solutions is also playing a major role in market development.

Constantly evolving technologies, such as unified communications and SD-WAN architecture, are boosting market growth. Additionally, establishment of a large number of new startups, coupled with implementation of automated networks in the logistics sector, are driving network automation market globally.

The researchers have considered all the factors influencing the growth of the Network Automation Market on the global and regional scale. The report considers the COVID-19 pandemic as one of the key influencing factors of the Network Automation Market. The pandemic has disrupted the supply chains and economic scenario of the market and has hindered the growth of the market. The report discusses in detail the overall impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Network Automation Market and its key segments. The report also offers a current and future impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market.

Get a sample of the Network automation market report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/944

Key Highlights of the Report

• In January 2021, Ericsson launched 5G RAN to boost their 5G business growth. The purpose of this launch is to support business models and strengthen network slicing capabilities.

• In February 2021, VMware and Accenture entered into a partnership to create a new business group, in order to help and encourage organizations to accelerate their transition to a faster cloud strategy.

• The vitual segment is expected to register a high revenue growth rate in the global network automation market during the forecast period, owing to increasing adoption of virtual network systems due to their ability to access computer devices or servers remotely.

The competitive landscape of the report has been formulated by considering all the vital parameters such as company profiling, market share, recent developments and advancements, gross margins, product portfolio, revenue generation, financial standing, market position, and expansion plans. The report also discusses in detail the recent mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, product launches and brand promotions, agreements, corporate and government deals, and partnerships, among others. The report also sheds light on the recent technological developments and product advancements in the Network Automation Market.

To know more about the report, visit @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/network-automation-market

Furthermore, the report provides details about the new players entering the market, entry-level barriers and offers strategic recommendations to overcome those barriers to gain a substantial industry presence.

Key Players operating in the Network automation market industry are:

6Connect, Inc., Anuta Networks International, LLC, AppViewX, Inc., Apstra, Inc., Arista Networks, Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Cumulus Networks Inc., Fujitsu Ltd, HCL Technologies, IBM Corporation, and VMware Inc.

To get leading market solutions, visit the link below:

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/network-automation-market

For this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global network automation market based on network type, solution, end-use, and region:

• Network Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

o Physical

o Virtual

o Hybrid

• Solution Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

o Network Automation Tools

o SD-WAN and Network Virtualization

o Intent-based Networking

• End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

o IT and Telecom

o Manufacturing

o Energy and Utility

o Banking and Financial Services

o Education

• Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

o North America

1. U.S.

2. Canada

3. Mexico

o Europe

1. Germany

2. U.K.

3. France

4. Italy

5. Spain

6. BENELUX

7. Ireland

8. Rest of Europe

o Asia-Pacific

1. China

2. India

3. Japan

4. South Korea

5. Rest of APAC

o Latin America

1. Brazil

2. Rest of LATAM

o Middle East & Africa

1. Saudi Arabia

2. UAE

3. South Africa

4. Turkey

5. Rest of MEA

The all-inclusive report on the Global Network Automation Market added by Emergen Research demonstrates that the global Network Automation Market is presumed to grow at a steady CAGR throughout the forecast timeline. The report analyzed the key market drivers, restraints, growth opportunities, investment opportunities, threats, and limitations of the Network Automation Market. The report also offers accurate forecast estimation at a global and regional level to impart a better understanding of the scope of the market.

Request a discount on the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/944

Radical Features of the Network Automation Market Report:

• The report encompasses Network Automation Market overview along with market share, demand and supply ratio, production and consumption patterns, supply chain analysis, and other ley elements

• An in-depth analysis of the different approaches and procedures undertaken by the key players to conduct business efficiently

• Offers insights into production and manufacturing value, products and services offered in the market, and fruitful information about investment strategies

• Supply chain analysis along with technological advancements offered in the report

• The report covers extensive analysis of the trends, drivers, restraints, limitations, threats, and growth opportunities in the Network automation market industry

Request customization of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/944

Thank you for reading our report. Customization of the report is available. To know more, please connect with us, and our team will ensure the report is customized as per your requirements.

Explore more Emergen Research Reports @ https://www.emergenresearch.com

IoT in Agriculture Market

https://www.einpresswire.com/press-releases/preview/3341610

Electronic Warfare Market

https://www.einpresswire.com/press-releases/preview/3341618

Plant-based Protein Market

https://www.einpresswire.com/press-releases/preview/3341631

Healthcare Fraud Analytics Market

https://www.einpresswire.com/press-releases/preview/3342481

IoT Security Market

https://www.einpresswire.com/press-releases/preview/3332818

Virtual Reality Market

https://www.einpresswire.com/press-releases/preview/3334668

Facial Recognition Market

https://www.einpresswire.com/press-releases/preview/3341660

Cloud ERP Market

https://www.einpresswire.com/press-releases/preview/3334755

About Us:

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.

Contact Us:

Eric Lee

Corporate Sales Specialist

Emergen Research | Web: www.emergenresearch.com

Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756

E-mail: sales@emergenresearch.com

Visit for More Insights: https://www.emergenresearch.com/insights

Explore Our Custom Intelligence services | Growth Consulting Services

Facebook | LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs

Read Full Press Release @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/press-release/global-network-automation-market