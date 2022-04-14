Assessment Services Market Technology, Demand, Future Growth, Applications, Types, Analysis, Insights and Forecasts 2030

Emergen Research Logo

The research takes a closer look at prominent factors driving the growth rate of the prominent product categories across major geography

The Global Assessment Services Market Research Report published by Emergen Research is furnished with the latest information about product specifications and portfolio, technological advancement, product type

The global assessment services market size reached USD 12.32 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing number of competitive examinations and certifications and rising need for skill assessment for increasing employability are some key factors driving global assessment services market revenue growth.

Rising necessity among competition-conducting bodies associated with tests such as TOEFL and PAPI 3 to sign up specialist exam-conducting firms and growing inclination among various sectors to opt for online computer-based tests are other key factors driving revenue growth of the global market. Focus on professional development through assessment services helps employees to develop their skills and improve performance. These services are used as part of training to accommodate new employees, educate current employees and impart new skills for the same job, and promote employees into positions requiring different skill sets.

The report, additionally, offers a comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to offer a better understanding of the competitive landscape of the industry. It also covers strategies adopted by prominent players such as mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, product launches, and brand promotions, among others. The report aims to offer the readers a holistic understanding of the relevant features of the industry.

Key Players Profiled in the Report are: Korn Ferry, Pearson Education Inc., Aon Plc, TeamLease, Development Dimensions International, Inc., Mercer LLC, PSI Services LLC, Hogan Assessments, Talent Plus Inc., and IBM Corporation.

Key Highlights from the Report

Coding test segment accounted for significantly large revenue share in 2021. Evaluating coding skills of programmers has emerged as an essential procedure in recruitment in IT and software firms. These types of assessment tests are generally conducted to hire a software developer or programmer. The different screening methods for hiring a programmer are a coding test or programming test, an online code test or software test, and an online proctored code test.

K-12 includes 12 years – from Kindergarten to 12th grade – and steady increasing competitiveness among school students and study efforts and options for preparation for competitive exams from an early age is driving revenue growth of this segment. For instance, Byju’s Think & Learn is a K-12 based online platform that offers plenty of courses focusing on India's K-12 students. The company provides improved learning services through online, next-level, intuitive graphical programs and enhanced self-assessment services.

Entrance assessment services are a way for educational institutes and organizations to understand the potential of a student or candidate. It is usually used as an educational skills assessment by schools and colleges as a part of the general admission process. The primary purpose of entrance assessment services is to help the client ascertain that all the selected individuals possess the required skills and proficiencies needed to face the challenges in the specific job role or educational program.

The report provides comprehensive details about the market with respect to overall revenue, sales and consumption, pricing trends, gross margins, growth rate, and market size. Additionally, the report also covers details of the company, such as sales and distribution area, product portfolios, specifications, and others.

Emergen Research has segmented the global assessment services market on the basis of product type, service type, medium, sectors, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Psychometric Test

Aptitude Tests

Coding Tests

Others

Service Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Entrance Assessment Services

Recruitment & Promotion Assessment Services

Certification Assessment

Pre-Employment Assessment Service

Development Assessment Service

Medium Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Online

Offline

Sectors Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

K-12

Higher Education

Corporate

Government

The report aims to provide a complete analysis of the global Assessment Services market with important details about the key market players from insightful primary and secondary research data. The report also aims to benefit the user by providing constructive data to gain insight into market growth, size, and investment approaches. Additionally, the report provides an extensive analysis of the Assessment Services market, including key data, such as factors influencing the growth of the market, buyers and vendors, production and consumption, and revenue.

Key Questions Answered in the Report:

What will be the estimated growth rate of the Assessment Services market ?

Who are the prominent distributors, vendors, and manufacturers of the market?

What are the driving and restraining factors of the growth of the Assessment Services market throughout the forecast period?

What are the current and future market trends of the Assessment Services market?

What are the sales and price analysis of the product by types, applications, and regions?

What are the expected opportunities for the companies and new entrants in the coming years?

The report demonstrates the progress and advancement achieved by the global Assessment Services market, including the historical analysis and progress through forecast years. The report provides valuable insights to the stakeholders, investors, product managers, marketing executives, and other industry professionals. The report provides an accurate estimation by applying SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. The report focuses on current and future market growth, technological advancements, volume, raw materials, and profiles of the key companies involved in the market.

