Preserving Cell and Gene Therapies Industry Delivering Life-Changing Therapies to Improve Quality of Life

High prevalence of cancer and other target conditions, insurance access, and expanded support for gene therapy research are driving the demand for the market.

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, April 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Cell and Gene Therapy Market is expected to reach USD 6,570.0 Million by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. The sanction of cell and gene therapy focused on early chimeric antigen receptor T-cell immunotherapy has provided lucrative opportunities for drug approvals for extended indications. In the near past, T-cell therapies clinical trials witnessed exponential growth, and constant advances in chimeric antigen receptor T cell therapy are considered as the significant drivers for the growth of the market. Further, while gene therapy has been used mainly for the treatment of cancer, it finds growing use in the treatment of numerous uncommon disease for which there is no treatment at present. Product clearance for non-cancer applications signals a change in customer priorities toward other untapped markets.

One of the fastest-growing markets of the regenerative medicine industry is the global cell and gene therapy industry. In the forecast period, the demand is projected to grow at a faster rate, due to the growing incidence of many chronic diseases such as obesity, complications connected with cartilage, burns, diabetic foot ulcer, genetic abnormalities, and other unusual diseases worldwide.

The growing prevalence of cancer and diabetes in the global population is significantly driving the market demand. The therapy available has a substantial unmet need and is filled with cell and gene therapies. The demand is rising as support from numerous public and private sources become more available. Additionally, there is growing support for product clearance from regulatory bodies. Several governments build information within the public about cell and gene therapies.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

This report is the latest document encompassing the massive changes that took place in the Cell and Gene Therapy market following the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic has drastically affected the global economic landscape, thereby disrupting the operating mechanism of the Cell and Gene Therapy market. The severe global crisis has prompted organizations to efficiently respond to the rapidly shifting business environment. Therefore, the report fully covers the profound impact of COVID-19 on this industry, with a special focus on the affected industry segments. However, the market is expected to regain momentum in the post-COVID-19 era. The report also offers an initial and future impact assessment of the pandemic on the Cell and Gene Therapy industry. Hence, the vital COVID-19 insights offered by the report are expected to help organizations manage their businesses effectively in extreme economic uncertainties.

Global Cell and Gene Therapy Market Report – Table of Contents:

Chapter 1 includes the global Cell and Gene Therapy market introduction, followed by the market scope, product offerings, growth opportunities, market risks, driving forces, and others.

Chapter 2 broadly categorizes the Cell and Gene Therapy market on the basis of geography, and determines the sales, revenue, and market shares of each region over the estimated period.

Chapter 3 elaborates on the competitive outlook of the Cell and Gene Therapy market, focusing on the major manufacturers and vendor landscape.

Chapter 4 exhaustively studies the key manufacturers of the Cell and Gene Therapy industry, along with their anticipated sales and revenue shares.

Chapters 5 includes market segmentation based on product type, application range, and market players.

Regional Overview:

The global Cell and Gene Therapy market has been categorized on the basis of key geographical regions into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. It evaluates the presence of the global Cell and Gene Therapy market in the major regions with regards to market share, market size, revenue contribution, sales network and distribution channel, and other key elements.

Leading companies profiled in the report:

Spark Therapeutics LLC, Novartis AG, Gilead Sciences Inc., Bluebird Bio, GlaxoSmithKline, Celgene Corporation, Shire PLC, Sangamo Biosciences, Voyager Therapeutics, and Dimension Therapeutics, among others.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Cell and Gene Therapy Market on the basis of indication, vector type, and region:

Indication Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia (ALL)

Inherited Retinal Disease

Large B-Cell Lymphoma

ADA-SCID

Others

Vector Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Lentivirus

AAV

Retrovirus & Gammaretrovirus

Modified Herpes Simplex Virus

Adenovirus

Non-Viral Plasmid Vector

Key Highlights from the Report:

By indication, large b-cell lymphoma contributed to a larger market share in 2019. Large B-cell lymphoma is a highly prevalent form of non-Hodgkin lymphoma cancer in grownups. The gene therapy employs cells from the immune system of the patients to develop a custom-made treatment to combat cancer.

By vector type, retrovirus and gammaretrovirus dominated the market with a size of USD 390.6 million in 2019. The primary benefits of retroviral vectors are the ability to alter the RNA genome to a DNA genome that steadily incorporates into the target cell. Thus the retroviral vectors may find usage in a permanent modification of the genome of the host cell nucleus genome.

North America held the largest share of the market in 2019. The gene therapy market in the US is the main market for gene therapy-related clinical trials, with about 60 percent of all clinical trials globally being performed in the region.

