Public input requested for proposed bridge replacement on U.S. 65 in Warren County

AMES, Iowa – April 14, 2022 – The Iowa Department of Transportation is requesting public input for a proposed bridge replacement on U.S. 65 over Otter Creek, 1.6 miles south of Warren County Road G-58, and for the project’s proposed off-site detour.

The proposed project involves replacing the existing 3 span 205’ x 28’ pretensioned prestressed concrete beam bridge with a 3 span 239’ x 44’ pretensioned prestressed concrete beam bridge. New bridge approaches will be constructed, and shoulders will be paved 20’ past the ends of the new guardrails.

Construction of the project is expected to begin construction season 2024.

Through traffic on U.S. 65 will be detoured during construction using U.S. 65/U.S. 69 and Warren County Roads G-76. It is anticipated the detour will be in place for the majority of the construction. Local traffic will have access to U.S. 65 except for the lanes crossing the bridge over the Otter Creek (U.S. 65 mile marker 48.76) during the planned closure. For more information, see the website listed below.

For general information or to make a comment regarding the proposed bridge project, contact Hector Torres-Cacho, transportation planner, Iowa DOT District 5 Office, 205 E. 225th Street, Fairfield, Iowa 52556, phone 641-472-4171 or 800-766-4368, email hector.torres-cacho@iowadot.us.

Comments must be received by April 25, 2022 to be considered.

Visit the Iowa DOT’s project-related public involvement event website at www.iowadot.gov/pim for information about scheduled public meetings and hearings, or view and offer input on any DOT project using the new “Map Search” feature. We are piloting REACH, a mobile web app that gives you a new way to stay involved and interact with Iowa DOT projects. Create your REACH account at this link: https://reach.iowadotpi.com/. Then, use the REACH app to easily submit comments, register for public meetings or view the “At Your Own Pace” online meetings without logging into the system again. Because it’s optimized for use on a mobile device, commenting and keeping up to date on Iowa DOT projects will be more convenient than ever. If you would like to receive future email notifications, or submit a comment or question regarding this project, go to: https://bit.ly/iowadot4726.

Iowa DOT ensures nondiscrimination and equal employment in all programs and activities in accordance with Title VI and Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and other nondiscrimination statutes. If you need more information or special assistance for persons with disabilities or limited English proficiency, contact Iowa DOT Civil Rights at 515-239-1111 or by email at civil.rights@iowadot.us.