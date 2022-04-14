Regenerative Medicine Industry in Orthopaedics: new therapy or Complementary Technique?

Emergen Research Logo

Regenerative medicine has long held interest in the orthopaedics space, in which joints can be particularly difficult to treat.

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, April 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Regenerative Medicine Market Research Report published by Emergen Research has been formulated by analysis of key business details and extensive geographical spread of the Regenerative Medicine industry. The study offers comprehensive coverage of the qualitative and quantitative analysis of the Regenerative Medicine market along with crucial statistical data about the Regenerative Medicine market. The Global Regenerative Medicine Market is projected to reach USD 6.49 billion in 2027. The treatment of specific indications and chronic conditions is expected to have significant effects on healthcare. Therefore, a high prevalence, combined with increasing global geriatric population and cancer, neurodegenerative, orthopedic and other aging-related disorders drive market growth. In addition, the increasing prevalence of genetic diseases inherited in the field of biotechnology is expected to increase demand.

The variety of applications, as well as major advances in tissue engineering, stem cells, gene therapy, drug discovery and nanotechnology are expected to give the regenerative medicine field considerable attention. 3D printing, for example, is favored rather than scaffolding with stem cells to restore organic structure and functional properties.

Owing to the availability of various drugs and their use in simple chronical healing of the wounds, dermatology is expected to have the largest market share in revenue in 2018. Due to the existence of a large pipeline of regenerative drugs for treatment of carcinoma, oncology, on the other hand, is expected to grow over the forecast timeframe in the fastest CAGR.

North America had the largest share of revenue of regenerative medicines in 2019 and its dominant position is expected to continue in the foerthcoming period. A large number of universities and academic organizations are expected to fuel development by exploring various stem cell-based regenerative approaches.

Prominent Players Analyzed in the Report:

Integra LifeSciences Corporation

Astellas Pharma

Corline Biomedical AB

COOK BIOTECH

Bayer BV

Abbott

AstraZeneca

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Pfizer

Merck & Co.

Further key findings from the report suggest

CVD's incidence in the coming years will dramatically increase with increased use of sedentary lifestyles, a changing eating patterns and many persons with major CVD risk factors.

The use of primary cell-based therapies and developments in the stem cell and progenitor cell therapies has contributed to therapeutics dominating the consumer segments.

The most important proportion of this category is obtained by primary cell-based therapies in dermatological, musculoskeletal and dental applications.

Stem cell and progenitor-cell-based therapies are expected to show significant growth as stem cell research expenditures and growing numbers of stem cell banks increase.

Key players are providing consulting services that lead to profitable service segment growth, due to increased R&D and clinical trials.

The most rapidly adoption of the cell-based approaches to healthcare and the emergence of key operators is expected to be seen in Asia Pacific during the forecast period.

In March 2018, Hitachi Chemical signed an agreement for the clinical manufacturing of regenerative medicinal products produced by companies in the respective Japanese and US markets with the Daiichi Sankyo and the SanBio Group.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Regenerative Medicine Market on the basis of Product, Therapeutic Category, Application, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2017-2027)

Therapeutics

Tools

Banks

Services

Therapeutic Category Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2017-2027)

Dermatology

Musculoskeletal

Immunology & Inflammation

Oncology

Cardiovascular

Ophthalmology

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2017-2027)

Musculoskeletal Disorders

Wound Care

Oncology

Ocular Disorders

Diabetes

Regional Segmentation;

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Radical Highlights of the Regenerative Medicine Market Report:

Comprehensive overview of the Regenerative Medicine market along with analysis of the changing dynamics of the market

Growth Assessment of various market segments throughout the forecast period

Regional and global analysis of the market players, including their market share and global position

Growth strategies adopted by key market players to combat the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market

Impact of the technological developments and R&D advancements on the Regenerative Medicine market

Information about profit-making strategies and developmental strategies of major companies and manufacturers

Insightful information for the new entrants willing to enter the market

Details and insights about business expansion strategies, product launches, and other collaborations

The report incorporates advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis

