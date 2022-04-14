Streaming Analytics Market Analysis by Industry Perspective, Analysis, Growth and Forecast 2028

Emergen Research Logo

Streaming Analytics Market Size – USD 12.32 Billion in 2020,Market Trends – Rising usage of streaming analytics for cybersecurity and threat monitoring

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, April 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global streaming analytics market size is expected to reach USD 82.59 Billion in 2028 and register a CAGR of 27.1% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing need for fraud and anomaly prevention is expected to drive global streaming analytics market revenue growth over the forecast period. Increasing demand for recommendation engines is expected to further propel revenue growth of the global streaming analytics market in the near future. Rising usage of streaming analytics for cybersecurity and threat monitoring is expected to boost market revenue growth going ahead.

The research report provides an in-depth evaluation of the Global Streaming Analytics Market and helps the market participants intensify their footprints in the industry. The report gives a detailed analysis concentrated on the critical market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, trends, and growth opportunities to assist businesses to prepare for any challenges they might encounter in the forecast period. It also offers a regional analysis of the global Streaming Analytics market to explore possible growth prospects available in different parts of the world. The competitive landscape is broadly evaluated alongside the company profiles of key players engaged in the global Streaming Analytics market. The report offers a detailed statistical evaluation and accurate market data, viz., market share, CAGR, gross margin, revenue, consumption, production, and sales.

Top competitors of the Streaming Analytics Market profiled in the report include:

Oracle Corporation, International Business Machines Corporation, Software AG, Intel Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, TIBCO Software Inc., SQLstream, Inc., Informatica LLC, WebAction, Inc. (Striim), and SAS Institute Inc.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

The solution segment revenue is expected to expand at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. Increasing adoption of streaming analytics solutions by large multinational companies and SMEs is expected to boost revenue growth of this segment going ahead.

The cloud segment is expected to lead in terms of revenue over the forecast period due to increasing adoption of cloud-based streaming analytics solutions among end-users.

Increasing use of streaming analytics to provide better customer experience via methods including consumer insights, campaign management, and demographic data to improve on existing customer engagement initiatives is expected to drive revenue growth of the sales & marketing segment, which is expected to lead in terms of revenue contribution to the global streaming analytics market during the forecast period.

The IT & telecom segment is expected to lead in terms of revenue over the forecast period due to increasing emphasis on providing personalized, feature-rich services at affordable prices or by subscription plans by IT and telecom companies.

Emergen Research has segmented the global streaming analytics market on the basis of component, deployment, application, end-use, and region:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Services

Solutions

Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

On-premises

Cloud

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Supply Chain Management

Fraud Detection & Risk Management

Location Intelligence

Network Management

Predictive Asset Management

Sales & Marketing

Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Manufacturing

Hospitality

BFSI

Healthcare

Retail

IT & Telecom

Media & Entertainment

Others

Market Overview:

The research report on the Streaming Analytics market is formulated through extensive primary and secondary research along with qualitative and quantitative analysis of vital aspects of the market. The insightful data is further validated and verified by the industry professionals. The report strives to offer deeper insights into the overall market scenario of the Streaming Analytics business sphere.

Report Objectives

Examine the size of the global Streaming Analytics market based on the parameters of value and volume.

Accurately calculate the market shares, consumption, and other essential aspects of different segments of the global Streaming Analytics market.

Explore the underlying dynamics of the global Streaming Analytics market.

Highlight significant trends of the global Streaming Analytics market based on factors including, production, revenue, and sales.

Extensively profile top players of the global Streaming Analytics market and showing how they compete in the industry.

Study manufacturing processes and the costs, product pricing, and various trends associated with them.

Analyze the performance of different regions and countries in the global Streaming Analytics market.

Forecast the market size and share of all segments and regions in the global landscape.

