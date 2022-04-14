With 10.9% CAGR, Military Drones Market Emergen Trend & Share worth USD 35.71 Billion | Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

Military Drones Market Size – USD 15.44 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 10.9%, Market Trends – Rise in military expenditure

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, April 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global military drones market size is expected to reach USD 35.71 Billion at a steady CAGR of 10.9% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Steady revenue growth of the military drones market can be attributed to increasing need for deployment of drones for intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance operations.

Military drones are widely used for providing real-time tracking of enemy activities and their positions in combat zones. The intelligence gathered through intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance provides keen military-edge to soldiers and considerably increases mission success rates. Drones play a crucial role in executing advanced-level military tactics that are essential to improve a country’s security and sovereignty.

The research report provides an in-depth evaluation of the Global military drones Market and helps the market participants intensify their footprints in the industry. The report gives a detailed analysis concentrated on the critical market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, trends, and growth opportunities to assist businesses to prepare for any challenges they might encounter in the forecast period. It also offers a regional analysis of the global military drones market to explore possible growth prospects available in different parts of the world. The competitive landscape is broadly evaluated alongside the company profiles of key players engaged in the global military drones market. The report offers a detailed statistical evaluation and accurate market data, viz., market share, CAGR, gross margin, revenue, consumption, production, and sales.

Top competitors of the military drones Market profiled in the report include:

Lockheed Martin Corporation, Thales Group, Northrop Grumman, BAE Systems, the Boeing Company, Israel Aerospace Industries, Raytheon Technologies Corporation, Elbit Systems Ltd., Textron Inc., and AeroVironment Inc.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

In December 2020, BAE Systems in partnership with UAVTEK, announced the development of nano Bug drones. The Bug drones feature a low visual profile to stealthily patrol in enemy zones and can maintain flight even in strong winds.

Fixed-wing military drones possess wings similar to an airplane to generate lift. The presence of wings (instead of vertical rotors) allows fixed-wing drones to cover longer distances, fly for long time monitoring a target, and map larger areas. Also, fixed-wing drones powered by gas engines have capability to stay aloft for a minimum of 16 hours.

A significant advantage of vertical takeoff and landing (VTOL) aircraft is ability to takeoff and land vertically in almost any type of terrain. VTOL mode of launching eradicates the necessity for a runway and requires only a helipad or just an open space.

Emergen Research has segmented the global military drones market on the basis of wing type, range, mode of launching, maximum takeoff weight, application, and region:

Wing Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Fixed-wing

Rotary-wing

Hybrid

Range Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Visual Line of Sight (VLOS)

Extended Visual Line of Sight (EVLOS)

Beyond Visual Line of Sight (BVLOS)

Mode of Launching Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Vertical Takeoff and Landing (VTOL)

Catapult Launcher

Hand Launched

Maximum Takeoff Weight Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Below 25 Kg

25 Kg to 150 Kg

Above 150 Kg

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Intelligence, Surveillance, Reconnaissance, and Target Acquisition

Combat Operations

Delivery & Transportation

Battle Damage Management

Market Overview:

The research report on the military drones market is formulated through extensive primary and secondary research along with qualitative and quantitative analysis of vital aspects of the market. The insightful data is further validated and verified by the industry professionals. The report strives to offer deeper insights into the overall market scenario of the military drones business sphere.

Report Objectives

Examine the size of the global military drones market based on the parameters of value and volume.

Accurately calculate the market shares, consumption, and other essential aspects of different segments of the global military drones market.

Explore the underlying dynamics of the global military drones market.

Highlight significant trends of the global military drones market based on factors including, production, revenue, and sales.

Extensively profile top players of the global military drones market and showing how they compete in the industry.

Study manufacturing processes and the costs, product pricing, and various trends associated with them.

Analyze the performance of different regions and countries in the global military drones market.

Forecast the market size and share of all segments and regions in the global landscape.

