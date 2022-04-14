Ascorbic Acid Market Size, Company Revenue Share, Key Drivers & Trend Analysis, 2021–2028

Reports And Data

Ascorbic Acid Market Trends – Increasing adoption of intravenous ascorbate therapy in treatment of chronic diseases

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global ascorbic acid market size is expected to reach USD 1.61 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Increasing application of ascorbic acid as a preservative in food products, rising prescription of vitamin C supplements to prevent and treat chronic diseases, and growing use in cosmetic products to enhance appearance and slow down aging signs are key factors expected to drive market revenue growth over the forecast period. In addition, ascorbic acid is used in dermatology to treat and prevent changes in skin caused due to photoaging and hyperpigmentation is expected to further contribute to demand for ascorbic and drive market growth going ahead.

Ascorbic acid is one of the most potent reducing agents and scavenger of free radicals that protects the body against damages caused by reactive oxygen species. Ascorbic acid is majorly obtained through dietary foods as humans are unable to synthesize it due to absence of a key enzyme required in the biosynthetic pathway. Blackcurrants, strawberries, citrus fruits, broccoli, tomatoes, and green leafy vegetables are rich sources of ascorbic acid. Ascorbic acid boosts immune function, reduces severity of allergies, and effectively combats infections. It has been widely used as a therapeutic agent in treatment of chronic conditions such as diabetes, cancer, common cold, atherosclerosis, and heart diseases, among others. Over the recent past, increasing research and development activities have been carried out to explore the potential of ascorbic acid in treatment of cancer, sepsis, and other crucial health conditions and this is expected to further contribute to revenue growth over the forecast period.

Ascorbic acid is a potent antioxidant drug that is widely used in dermatological applications to treat certain skin disorders, slow down signs of aging, and reduce hyperpigmentation. In addition, growing popularity of cosmetic products having vitamin C due to increasing focus on skincare among younger generation across the globe is also boosting demand for ascorbic acid in pharmaceutical and cosmetic industry and is expected to further drive market growth. However, concerns regarding adverse effects of consuming high amount of vitamin C or ascorbic acid, increasing incidence of vitamin C allergies, and rising cases of contraindications are some factors that can limit adoption of vitamin C supplements and hamper market growth to a certain extent over the forecast period.

Some Key Highlights from the Report:

Sodium ascorbate segment is expected to account for largest revenue share over the forecast period due to growing use of sodium ascorbate as food antioxidant, in nutritional supplements to treat vitamin C deficiency, and as dough conditioner and stabilizer in bakery products.

Food grade segment is expected to register significant revenue growth over the forecast period owing to rising use of ascorbic acid as additive and acidity regulator, to fortify food products and beverages, and be used as a preservative.

Tablet segment is expected to dominate other form segments in terms of revenue growth over the forecast period attributable to increasing use of oral supplements to treat scurvy and mild vitamin C deficiency, availability of cost-effective over-the-counter supplements, and rising prescriptions of vitamin C supplements for treatment of other chronic diseases.

Food & beverage segment is expected to account for a significantly large revenue share between 2021 and 2028 attributable to growing demand for ascorbic acid to preserve color and freshness of products, availability of commercial mixes of ascorbic acid and citric acid to prevent darkening of fruits and meat, and to reduce spoilage in canned food products.

North America is expected to account for a significantly large revenue share over the forecast period owing rapid growth of food and beverages industry, increasing adoption of dietary supplements, popularity of skincare products with vitamin C, and increasing demand for convenience foods.

Major companies in the market include CSPC Pharmaceutical Group, Koninklijke DSMV., Northeast PharmaceuticalGroup Co., Ltd., Shandong Luwei Pharmaceutical Co Ltd, Bactolac Pharmaceutical Inc., Shandong Tianli Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline Plc., North China Pharmaceutical Company Ltd., Zhengzhou Tuoyang, Anhui Tiger Biotech Co., Ltd , Blagden Speciality Chemicals Ltd., Henan Xinxiang Huaxing Biological Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. , and BASF SE.

Ascorbic Acid Market Segmentation:

Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Calcium Ascorbate

Sodium Ascorbate

Magnesium Ascorbate

Potassium Ascorbate

D-Isoascorbic Acid

Grade Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Pharmaceutical Grade

Food Grade

Others

Form Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Tablet

Tonic

Injection

End-Use Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Food & beverages

Pharmaceutical

Personal care

Others

Global Ascorbic Acid Market Report: Regional Segmentation

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

U.K.

Italy

France

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

A.E.

South Africa

Rest of MEA

Thank you for reading our report. Please connect with us to know more about the report and its customization feature. Our team will ensure the report is well suited to meet your requirements.

