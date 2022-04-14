Human Capital Management (HCM) Market Report, History, Manufacturer, Key Region, Type and Forecast 2020-2028,

Emergen Research Logo

Human Capital Management Market Size – USD 18.04 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 7.9%,

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, April 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Human Capital Management (HCM) Market size reached USD 18.04 billion in 2020 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing adoption of cloud-based Human Capital Management (HCM) solutions is expected to support market revenue growth between 2021 and 2028. Besides, increasing integration of Robot Process Automation (RPA) with HR solutions will boost market growth. Currently, demand for cloud-based business models and talent mobility for workforce planning has increased at a rapid pace.

Human Capital Management Market,’ published by Emergen Research, provides the reader with a comprehensive view of the global Human Capital Management industry, acquainting them with the latest market trends, industry insights, and market share.

The report provides an in-depth investigation of the global market, largely focusing on each segment and sub-segment of the Human Capital Management market. The market forecasts included in the report are performed by our team of experts and are of great significance as they provide deep insights into various crucial industry parameters. These facts and figures help readers evaluate the global market growth, production, and consumption rates, volatility in demand and product prices, and upcoming market trends over the projected period.

Leading companies profiled in the report are: Microsoft Corporation,Workday, Inc., Automatic Data Processing, Inc., Ceridian HCM, Inc., Oracle Corporation, Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc., Ultimate Software Group, Inc., International Business Machines Corporation, SumTotal Systems, Inc., and Kronos Incorporated.

The market research report contains significant details on the global Human Capital Management market value based on market dynamics and various growth factors. It scrutinizes several key aspects of the market, including the latest technological innovations in the industry, ongoing trends, and developmental opportunities. One of the most vital components of the report is the SWOT analysis, coupled with a detailed overview of the market’s competitive landscape.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

Service segment is expected to expand at a substantially rapid revenue CAGR during the forecast period due to rising need for implementation and maintenance services as a result of increasing deployment of HCM solutions.

Cloud segment is expected to register a significantly robust revenue growth rate over the forecast period as organizations are shifting rapidly towards cloud-based deployment models to manage large data efficiently and remotely.

North America is expected to register a larger revenue growth rate in the Human Capital Management (HCM) market over the forecast period among other regional markets due to robust presence of international and domestic HCM solution providers such as Microsoft Corporation, Workday, Inc., Automatic Data Processing, Inc., Ceridian HCM, Inc., and Oracle Corporation, among others.

Emergen Research has segmented global Human Capital Management (HCM) on the basis of offering, deployment, organization size, end-use, and region:

Offering Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Software

Payroll Management

Workforce Management

Talent Management

Applicant Tracking System

Core HR

HR Analytics

Services

Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

On-premises

Cloud

Organization Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Telecom & IT

Healthcare

Government

BFSI

Manufacturing

Transportation & Logistics

Education

Hospitality

Media and Entertainment

Retail

Others

A closer look at the aspects including but not limited to market segmentation by the end-user, end-use, geography, type, and application forms an integral part of the research report. In addition, in-depth analysis of critical factors such as spending capability, gross margin, business environment and profit for the forecast period 2021 - 2028 holds critical information and is based on curated facts and logical arguments. Importantly, validation of statistics recent acquisitions and mergers, collaborations and product launches serve as testimonials for stakeholders, field marketing personnel, product manufacturers and business evangelists on how a product will be positioned in the real world in years to come.

Major Regions Covered in the Human Capital Management Market Report:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Key Reasons to Buy This Report:

The report presents a thorough examination of the Human Capital Management market, elaborating on its core segments. The report conducts historical and future assessments of the market dynamics and offers precise data in a well-organized order.

The report evaluates the most prominent market growth potentials, dynamic market trends, driving factors, restraints, investment opportunities, and threats.

The report is inclusive of an in-depth study of the industry variables, manufacturers’ value chain, sales volume, market share, competitive landscape, and effective business tactics.

The report further identifies the key regions and segments dominating the market. These regions are foreseen to register fast-paced growth over the forecast duration.

A SWOT analysis is performed on the leading companies engaged in the Human Capital Management market to offer a better understanding of the strengths, opportunities, weaknesses, and threats of the leading companies. It also covers production and consumption rate, the volatility of prices and demands, market share, market size, global position, and market position of each player. The report also analyses key elements such as growth trends, concentration area, business expansion strategies, market reach, and other key features that offer companies insightful data to fortify their position in the Human Capital Management industry.

Thank you for reading our report. Customization of the report is available according to the requirements of clients. In case of further queries about the report, do get in touch with us. Our team will make sure your report is tailored according to your needs.

