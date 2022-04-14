High-Performance Computing (HPC) Market Business Opportunities, Future Trends, Top Manufacturers and Forecast 2030

Emergen Research Logo

High-Performance Computing (HPC) Market Size – USD 42.00 Billion in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 6.2%,

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, April 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- High-Performance Computing (HPC) Market,’ published by Emergen Research, provides the reader with a comprehensive view of the global High-Performance Computing (HPC) industry, acquainting them with the latest market trends, industry insights, and market share.

The Global High Performance Computing (HPC) market size reached USD 42.00 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing emphasis on hybrid HPC systems is one of the key factors driving market revenue growth. Enterprises are emphasizing hybrid HPC solutions due to increasing need for HPC solutions and technological advancements. Information Technology (IT) teams are working hard to find a balance between cloud and on-premises HPC solutions.

The report provides an in-depth investigation of the global market, largely focusing on each segment and sub-segment of the High-Performance Computing (HPC) market. The market forecasts included in the report are performed by our team of experts and are of great significance as they provide deep insights into various crucial industry parameters. These facts and figures help readers evaluate the global market growth, production, and consumption rates, volatility in demand and product prices, and upcoming market trends over the projected period.

Leading companies profiled in the report are: Advanced Micro Devices, Inc., Intel Corporation, Dell, Inc., Nvidia Corporation, Lenovo Group Limited, Cisco Systems Inc., International Business Machines Corporation, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Atos SE, and Amazon Web Services, Inc.

Key Highlights From The Report

Solution segment is expected to lead in terms of revenue contribution to the global market over the forecast period. Increasing adoption of high-performance computing across various industries is expected to drive revenue growth of this segment.

On-premises segment revenue is expected to register a rapid CAGR during the forecast period, which can be attributed to increasing emphasis placed by governments of various countries on safeguarding sensitive national defense data.

Healthcare segment is expected to lead in terms of revenue contribution to the global market over the forecast period. HPC technologies provide the computing capacity required for applications and aid in addressing difficulties in healthcare and life sciences industries, which is expected to increase their adoption further in the healthcare industry and thus, drive revenue growth of this segment.

The market research report contains significant details on the global High-Performance Computing (HPC) market value based on market dynamics and various growth factors. It scrutinizes several key aspects of the market, including the latest technological innovations in the industry, ongoing trends, and developmental opportunities. One of the most vital components of the report is the SWOT analysis, coupled with a detailed overview of the market’s competitive landscape.

Emergen Research has segmented the global High Performance Computing (HPC) market on the basis of component, deployment, application, and region:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Solution

Servers

Storage

Networking Device

Software

Services

Design & Consulting

Integration & Deployment

Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Cloud-Based

On-Premises

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Media & Entertainment

Government & Defense

Education & Research

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Gaming

Transportation

Retail

Others

A closer look at the aspects including but not limited to market segmentation by the end-user, end-use, geography, type, and application forms an integral part of the research report. In addition, in-depth analysis of critical factors such as spending capability, gross margin, business environment and profit for the forecast period 2021 - 2028 holds critical information and is based on curated facts and logical arguments. Importantly, validation of statistics recent acquisitions and mergers, collaborations and product launches serve as testimonials for stakeholders, field marketing personnel, product manufacturers and business evangelists on how a product will be positioned in the real world in years to come.

Major Regions Covered in the High-Performance Computing (HPC) Market Report:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Key Reasons to Buy This Report:

The report presents a thorough examination of the High-Performance Computing (HPC) market, elaborating on its core segments. The report conducts historical and future assessments of the market dynamics and offers precise data in a well-organized order.

The report evaluates the most prominent market growth potentials, dynamic market trends, driving factors, restraints, investment opportunities, and threats.

The report is inclusive of an in-depth study of the industry variables, manufacturers’ value chain, sales volume, market share, competitive landscape, and effective business tactics.

The report further identifies the key regions and segments dominating the market. These regions are foreseen to register fast-paced growth over the forecast duration.

A SWOT analysis is performed on the leading companies engaged in the High-Performance Computing (HPC) market to offer a better understanding of the strengths, opportunities, weaknesses, and threats of the leading companies. It also covers production and consumption rate, the volatility of prices and demands, market share, market size, global position, and market position of each player. The report also analyses key elements such as growth trends, concentration area, business expansion strategies, market reach, and other key features that offer companies insightful data to fortify their position in the High-Performance Computing (HPC) industry.

Thank you for reading our report. Customization of the report is available according to the requirements of clients. In case of further queries about the report, do get in touch with us. Our team will make sure your report is tailored according to your needs.

