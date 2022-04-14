Morocco Records 54 New COVID-19 Cases over Past 24 Hours

MOROCCO, April 14 - Morocco recorded 54 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, the ministry of Health and Social Protection said Wednesday, adding that 69 COVID-19 patients have recovered over the same period of time.

A total of 24,796,564 people have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while the number of fully vaccinated people (1st and 2nd doses) has reached 23,272,237, the ministry pointed out in its daily COVID-19 bulletin, noting that 6,195,938 people have received the third dose of the vaccine.

According to the same source, the number of COVID-19 cases reported since the start of the outbreak of the virus rose to 1,164,189, while recoveries increased to 1,147,424, i.e. a recovery rate of 98.6%.

The new COVID-19 cases were recorded in the regions of Casablanca-Settat (29), Marrakech-Safi (7), Rabat-Salé-Kenitra (6), Eastern region (05), Fez-Meknes (04), Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima (1), Beni Mellal- Khenifra (1) and Guelmim-Oued Noun (01).

As for coronavirus-related fatalities, they remained at 16,061 (fatality rate of 1.4%), with no deaths reported over the past 24 hours.

The number of active cases dropped to 704, while one severe or critical case was recorded in the last 24 hours, bringing the total to 18, the ministry said.

MAP 13 avril 2022