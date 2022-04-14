The Global Pharmaceutical Processing Seals Market is expected to grow from USD 1.9 Billion in 2020 to USD 3.8 Billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 9.2% during the forecast period 2021-2028 : Greyviews

Global Pharmaceutical Processing Seals Market Trelleborg AB, Freudenberg Group, Flowserve Corporation, James Walker, Parker Hannifin Corporation, Saint-Gobain S.A., Garlock, John Crane, IDEX Corporation, and Morgan Advanced Materials Plc among others. To enhance their market share in the global Pharmaceutical Processing Seals market, the key vendors are now focusing on adopting the prominent strategies such as recent developments, product innovation, mergers & acquisitions, joint venture, collaborations, and partnership.

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, April 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pharmaceutical Processing Seals market is anticipated to grow at a steady growth rate over the forecast period, owing to demand for innovative and new pharmaceutical manufacturing equipment along with the continuous research and development activities in this sector. Pharmaceutical industry comprises of processes and applications, all of which have individual requirements. For instance, manufacture of finished pharmaceuticals requires chemical resistance of sealing materials to various solvents and educts. Pharmaceutical processing seals are being used in the methodology applied to blend, refine, and cultivate the pharmaceuticals’ ingredients and by-products.

Key Insights & Findings:

The O-rings segment led the pharmaceutical processing seals market and valued at USD 0.99 Billion in 2020. Growth of this segment is mainly attributed to wide adoption of O-rings in pharmaceutical equipment due to their low cost.

The metals segment led the pharmaceutical processing seals market and valued at USD 0.73 Billion in 2020. This is mainly attributed to the fact that the metals are preferred for pharmaceutical processing seals owing to their ability to withstand extreme temperatures, chemicals reactions, and pressure; non-reactive from process fluids; resistance to toxic chemicals; and prevention from leakage and contamination.

The manufacturing equipment segment accounted for the largest market share and valued at USD 1.3 Billion in 2020. Growth of this segment is mainly driven by rising demand for manufacturing equipment owing to the growth of healthcare and pharmaceutical manufacturing industry.

The regions analyzed for the market include North America, Europe, South America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East and Africa. The North America region emerged as the largest market for the pharmaceutical processing seals market and valued at USD 0.78 Billion in 2020. Significant rise in consumption along with the demand for innovative pharmaceutical products due to the strong healthcare sector primarily boosts growth of the North America pharmaceutical processing seals market.

Key players operating in the global pharmaceutical processing seals market Trelleborg AB, Freudenberg Group, Flowserve Corporation, James Walker, Parker Hannifin Corporation, Saint-Gobain S.A., Garlock, John Crane, IDEX Corporation, and Morgan Advanced Materials Plc among others. To enhance their market share in the global Pharmaceutical Processing Seals market, the key vendors are now focusing on adopting the prominent strategies such as recent developments, product innovation, mergers & acquisitions, joint venture, collaborations, and partnership.

For instance, in August 2021, Trelleborg Healthcare & Medical launched its Rapid Development Center in Delano, Minn. This facility is projected to provide Trelleborg’s global healthcare and medical customers a single partner for design, development, rapid prototyping, and serial production, ensuring scalability and cost control of customers’ solutions.

In July 2019, Precision Polymer Engineering (PPE), manufacturer of high-performance sealing technology, introduced their Perlast® Helios G7HA seal. It is a high purity perfluoroelastomer (FFKM) that offers plasma resistance and long-term mechanical performance in high temperature semiconductor applications.

Global Pharmaceutical Processing Seals Market by Type:

O-rings

Gaskets

Lip seals

D seals

Others

Global Pharmaceutical Processing Seals Market by Material:

Metals

PTFE

Silicone

Nitrile Rubber

EPDM

FKM

FFKM

UHMWPE

PU

Global Pharmaceutical Processing Seals Market by Application:

Manufacturing equipment

Others (R&D, quality control, and packaging equipment)

Global Pharmaceutical Processing Seals Market by Region:

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Spain Russia

Asia-Pacific Japan China India Korea Southeast Asia

South America Brazil Peru

Middle East and Africa UAE South Africa Saudi Arabia



About the report:

This research report gives detailed data about the major factors influencing the growth of the Pharmaceutical Processing Seals market at the national and local level forecast of the market size, in terms of value, market share by region, and segment; regional market positions; segment and country opportunities for growth; Key company profiles, SWOT, product portfolio and growth strategies. It studies the market essential sides such as top participants, expansion strategies, business models, and other market features to improve market insight.

Global Pharmaceutical Processing Seals Market Size by Type (O-rings, Gaskets, Lip seals, D seals, and Others), Material (Metals, PTFE, Silicone, Nitrile Rubber, EPDM, FKM, FFKM, UHMWPE, and PU), Application (Manufacturing equipment and Others), Regions, Segmentation and Projection till 2028.