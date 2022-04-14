Building Material and Garden Equipment and Supplies Dealers Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 10% Through 2026

Building Material And Garden Equipment And Supplies Dealers Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Building Material And Garden Equipment And Supplies Dealers Global Market Report 2022: Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, April 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Building Material and Garden Equipment and Supplies Dealers Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the building material and garden equipment and supplies dealers market size is expected to grow from $1,282.22 billion in 2021 to $1,430.28 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.5%. The global building material and garden equipment and supplies dealers market size is expected to grow to $2,106.11 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 10.2%. The building material and garden equipment and supplies dealers market is expected to benefit from steady economic growth forecasted for many developed and developing countries.

The building material and garden equipment and supplies dealers market consist of sales of building material and garden equipment by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are engaged in retailing specialized lines of new building materials, such as lumber, fencing, glass, doors, plumbing fixtures and supplies, electrical supplies, prefabricated buildings and kits, and kitchen and bath cabinets and countertops to be installed. The entities in this market are also engaged in retailing garden equipment such as powered lawnmowers, lawn and garden tractors, and other home lawn and garden equipment, such as tillers, shredders, yard vacuums, and leaf blowers.

Global Building Material and Garden Equipment and Supplies Dealers Market Trends

With rising awareness regarding environmental pollution, the demand for green building materials is increasing. Green building materials are sustainable, have a low carbon footprint, and help reduce exposure to toxic chemicals in residences and workplaces. These materials are moisture-resistant, energy-efficient, easy to maintain and create less production waste. As people become aware of polluting and hazardous construction materials, the industry accommodates organic architecture and biodegradable materials in the design of homes and commercial spaces. Consumers now demand safer products.

Global Building Material and Garden Equipment and Supplies Dealers Market Segments

The global building material and garden equipment and supplies dealer market is segmented:

By Type: Building Material and Supplies Dealers, Lawn and Garden Equipment and Supplies Stores

By Ownership: Retail Chain, Independent Retailer

By Type of Store: Exclusive Retailers/Showroom, Inclusive Retailers/Dealer Store

By Geography: The global building material and garden equipment and supplies market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Building Material and Garden Equipment and Supplies Dealers Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides building material and garden equipment and supplies dealers market overviews, building material and garden equipment and supplies dealers market analysis and forecasts market size and building material and garden equipment and supplies dealers industry growth, building material and garden equipment and supplies dealers market share, building material and garden equipment and supplies dealers market segments and geographies, building material and garden equipment and supplies dealers market players, building material and garden equipment and supplies dealers market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The global building material and garden equipment and supplies dealers market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Building Material and Garden Equipment and Supplies Dealers Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: The home depot, Lowe's Companies Inc., Wesfarmers Ltd, Falabella S.A., Rewe Group, Steinhoff International Holdings N.V., Ace Hardware Corporation, and Beijing Easyhome Investment Holding Group Co.Ltd.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

And so much more.

About The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company has published over 1000 industry reports, covering over 2500 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

