Global Automotive Pumps Market Trends, Strategies, Opportunities For 2022-2026

Automotive Pumps Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

The Business Research Company’s Automotive Pumps Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, April 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Automotive Pumps Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the automotive pumps market size is expected to grow from $18.95 billion in 2021 to $19.76 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.25%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. As per TBRC’s global automotive pump market report, the market size is expected to reach $24.34 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 5.35%. The rising electrification of vehicles is expected to propel the growth of the automotive pumps market.

Want to learn more on the automotive pumps market growth? Request for a Sample now:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=5761&type=smp

The automotive pumps market consists of sales of automotive pumps by entities (organizations, partnerships, and sole proprietors) that are used in vehicles to transmit fluids (liquid or gas) by lowering or raising the pressure on the fluids to improve vehicle performance and fuel efficiency. Automotive pumps function by lifting, compressing, or transferring fluids around the vehicle's operating system by using mechanical force or electric energy from a motor.

Global Automotive Pumps Market Trends

The growing adoption of new technologies is a key trend gaining popularity in the automotive pumps market. New technologies such as gasoline turbocharger, gasoline direct injection, and automatic transmission enable efficient circulation of oil in all parts of an automobile to create lucrative opportunities for manufacturers of automotive pumps.

Global Automotive Pumps Market Segments

The global automotive pump market is segmented:

By Pump Type: Automotive Fuel Injection Pumps, Automotive Fuel Supply Pumps, Automotive Engine Oil Pumps, Automotive Transmission Oil Pumps, Automotive Coolant Pumps, Automotive Steering Pumps, Automotive Vacuum Pumps, Automotive Windshield Washer Pumps

By Electric Vehicle Type: BEV, FCEV, HEV, PHEV

By Technology Type: Electric Automotive Pumps, Mechanical Automotive Pumps

By Sales Channel: OEM, Aftermarket

By Geography: The global automotive pumps market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Read more on the global automotive pumps market report at:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/automotive-pumps-global-market-report

Automotive Pumps Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides automotive pumps global market overview, automotive pumps market analysis and forecasts market size and growth for the global automotive pumps market, automotive pumps market share, automotive pumps global market segments and geographies, automotive pumps global market players, automotive pumps global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The automotive pumps global market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Automotive Pumps Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Aisin Seiki, Denso Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, Johnson Electric, KSPG AG, Magna International, SHW AG, ZF, Continental AG, Concentric AB, HELLA KGaA Hueck & Co., Seiki Co. Ltd, Valeo, Hitachi Automotive Systems Ltd., JTEKT Corporation, Magneti Marelli S.p.A, Pricol Ltd., TI Automotive Ltd, Rheinmetall Automotive AG, The Sherwin-Williams Company, and Mikuni Corporation.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

And so much more.

Looking for something else? Here is a list of similar reports by The Business Research Company:

Automotive Chassis Dynamometer Global Market Report 2022

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/automotive-chassis-dynamometer-global-market-report

Automotive Adhesives Global Market Report 2022

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/automotive-adhesives-global-market-report

Automotive Cables Global Market Report 2022

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/automotive-cables-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company has published over 1000 industry reports, covering over 2500 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

Check out our:

LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3b7850r

Twitter: https://bit.ly/3b1rmjS

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/

Market Research Products, Services, Solutions For Your Business - TBRC