Magnetic Eyelashes Market Size to Garner $2.08 Billion by 2030: The Brainy Insights

Magnetic eyelashes are becoming dominant in the beauty industry.” — Avinash D

NEWARK, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Brainy Insights Launched a Study titled Magnetic eyelashes Market by Product Type (Strip Lashes, Individual Flare Lashes, Individual Single Lashes), Raw Material Type (Synthetic Hair, Human Hair, Animal Hair & Fur), Distribution Channel, Regions, Global Industry Analysis, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2021 to 2030

The global magnetic eyelashes market is expected to grow from USD 1.03 billion in 2020 to USD 2.08 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 9.02% during the forecast period 2021-2030. Social media influence is one of the key factors which is driving the growth of the global magnetic eyelashes market.

Request Sample Report @ https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/enquiry/sample-request/12604

The strip magnetic eyelashes segment led the magnetic eyelashes market with a market share of around 49.56% in 2020

The product type segment is divided into single individual lashes, individual flare lashes, and strip lashes. The strip magnetic eyelashes segment led the magnetic eyelashes market with a market share of around 49.56% in 2020. The strip magnetic eyelashes are the most popular types of eyelashes among consumers, especially the people who wear the lashes every day. The benefits of strip magnetic eyelashes are easy to use, quick application, and less time-consuming.

The synthetic hair segment accounted for the largest market share of 60.6% in 2020

The raw material segment includes synthetic hair, human hair, and animal hair & fur. The synthetic hair segment accounted for the largest market share of 60.6% in 2020. The magnetic eyelashes made up of synthetic hair give ultra-lightweight, classy, and long-lasting wear.

Access Full Summary @ https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/report/magnetic-eyelashes-market-12604

The online retail segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR of 10.56% over the forecast period

The distribution channel segment is divided into supermarkets and hypermarkets, convenience stores, online retail, and others. The online retail segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR of 10.56% over the forecast period. The online retail channels have become increasingly popular among the consumers due to high discounts, doorstep delivery, convenience, and consumer have a variety of options to choose from. In addition, the manufacturing companies of magnetic eyelashes have launched their own website, which gives the consumer a direct access to their products.

Regional Segmentation Analysis:

The regions analyzed for the market include North America, Europe, South America, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East, and Africa. The North America region accounted for the largest market share of the global magnetic eyelashes market, with a 35.24% share of the market revenue in 2020. High awareness of the customers and rising social media influence for the beauty products are some of the key factors driving the market's growth in the North America region. The Asia Pacific region is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR of 11.5% over the forecast period. The growing popularity of beauty and personal care products in emerging economies boosts the market's growth in the Asia Pacific region.

Competitive Analysis:

Major players in the global magnetic eyelashes market are Ardell Professional, Ulta Beauty, Inc., Esqido, Huda Beauty, ESSYNATURALS, Arishine Beauty, House of Lashes, Royal Korindah, Emeda eyelash Company, Vassoul, and Tori Belle Cosmetics, LLC, among others.

For Purchase Enquiry @ https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/enquiry/buying-inquiry/12604

About The Brainy Insights:

The Brainy Insights is a market research company, aimed at providing actionable insights through data analytics to companies to improve their business acumen. We have a robust forecasting and estimation model to meet the clients' objectives of high-quality output within a short span of time. We provide both customized (clients' specific) and syndicate reports. Our repository of syndicate reports is diverse across all the categories and sub-categories across domains. Our customized solutions are tailored to meet the clients' requirement whether they are looking to expand or planning to launch a new product in the global market.

Contact Us: