Gluten-Free Products Market the Most In-Demand Products Across the World and Global Forecast till 2027 |Reports And Data

The Global Gluten-Free Products Market size was USD 4.68 Billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 8.51 Billion by the year 2027

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, April 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Gluten-free products Market was valued at USD 4.35 Billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 8.51 Billion by year 2027, at a CAGR of 7.7%. Gluten is a protein, naturally occurring in food-grains like wheat, barley, rye and spelt. Gluten is composed of two main proteins called glutenin and gliadin, out of which gliadin is responsible majorly for most of the health related issues. When it is mixed with water, the mixture results in glue like dough formation, it gives a soft and fluffy and yet elastic texture to the dough, in fact the name gluten is derived from glue like property possessed by this protein. This property provides elastic, fluffy, chewy texture and ability to rise when baked, to the dough; however, gluten consumption can create health issues in certain people. Moreover, excess consumption of this products can lead to serious health issues like sensitivity, wheat allergy and celiac disease. According to the World Gastroenterology Organization (WGO), the celiac disease is affecting people from all the age groups including adults and elderly, while above 70% newly diagnosed patients and founded to be above 20 years of age. It is the diet which has a potential to cause intestinal damages by damaging the lining of the small intestine. For Celiac patients even a small proportion of gluten can release antibodies resulting in an attack on the intestine. Increase in disposable income and rise in awareness related to the side-effects of excess consumption is expected to drive the industry.

Competitive Landscape:

The research report offers details about leading companies in the global Gluten-Free Products market along with global position, financial standing, license agreement, products and services portfolio and revenue contribution of each market player. Key players in the market are focusing on adopting various strategies such as mergers and acquisition, business expansion plans, new product launches, partnerships, collaborations, joint ventures to enhance their product base and gain robust footing in the market.

Market Dynamics:

Increasing consumer inclination towards functional, organic and probiotic-based food & drinks is providing impetus to the growth of global food and beverage industry. Various studies have come with health benefits associated with “ethnic” and organic food products. These foods improve cardiovascular health, improves arthritis, digestive issues, and other inflammatory conditions. Consumers are gradually focusing on mindful eating and consuming food for health and wellness. Changing eating and dietary patterns of consumers is prompting brand owners and new entrants to introduce healthy foods options. Several clean-label products have been introduced in the market and consumer curiosity for new products is immense

Growing middle class consumers with rising income in developing countries such as India and China will boost food & beverage market growth. Moreover, increasing consumer preference for procuring food and beverage items from online platforms due to variety, cost and time-saving will foster market size through 2027.

Some of the Leading Market Players Are Listed Below:

• Kraft Heinz Company (U.S.),

• The Hain Celestial Group, Inc.(U.S.),

• Pinnacle Foods Inc. (U.S.),

• General Mills, Inc. (U.S.),

• Kellogg Company (U.S.),

• Hero AG (Switzerland),

• Barilla G.E.R. Fratelli S.P.A. (Italy),

• Pasia Plc (Finland),

• Genius Foods (U.K.),

• Warburtons (U.K.).

Market Segmentation:

The Global Gluten-Free Products Industries are also studied based on leading segments, and examines dominant product and application segments in detail. The report aims to help reader’s benefits from the growth prospects existing in the market in the global Gluten-Free Products industries. It offers key information on drivers and restraints influencing the leading segments in the global Gluten-Free Products industries.

Gluten-Free Products Market Segmentation based on Product Outlook

• Bakery Products

• Pizzas & Pasta

• Desserts & Savories

• Dairy Products

• Meat & Meat alternatives

• Others

Gluten-Free Products Market Segmentation based on Source Outlook

• Oil-seeds & Pulses

• Rice & Corn

• Dairy & Meat Products

• Lentils, Legumes, & Beans

• Others

Gluten-Free Products Market Segmentation based on Distribution Channel Outlook

• Conventional Stores

• Hotels & Restaurants

• Hospitals & Drugstores

• Others

For comprehensive coverage, the report discusses growth prospects, opportunities, and challenges. The market report considers various key factors across the leading regions.

Gluten-Free Products Market Segmentation based on Regions:

• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, Benelux, Rest of Europe)

• Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of Asia Pacific)

• Latin America (Brazil, Rest of Latin America)

• Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Key Features of the global Gluten-Free Products Market:

• The report offers detailed estimations at the regional level with manufacturers, consumption, sales and import/export dynamics.

• The report provides accurate details related of the manufacturers/vendors in the market, company overview, pricing analysis, financial standing, product portfolio, and gross profit of leading companies.

• Company profiling with prevalent expansion strategies, revenue generation, and recent developments.

• Optimum strategic initiatives for new players in the market.

• Manufacturing processes, suppliers, cost, rates of production and consumption, transport mode and cost structuring, and value chain analysis.

• The study also includes supply chain trends, including elaborate descriptions of the latest technological development

