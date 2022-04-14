Global Heavy-Duty Automotive Aftermarket Market (2022 to 2027) - Industry Trends, Share, Size and Report Overview

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, April 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Heavy-Duty Automotive Aftermarket Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027”, the global market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 3.69% during 2022-2027.Heavy-duty automotive aftermarket refers to the secondary market of the automotive industry that deals with parts and accessories used in commercial vehicles. The market offers distribution, retailing, manufacturing, installation, replacement and remanufacturing services for heavy-duty vehicle components. It also provides automobile body parts, wheels, turbochargers, brake parts, batteries, filters, tires, lighting and electronic components. Heavy-duty automotive aftermarket aids in improving appearance, safety functions, performance of the vehicle and offers a wider range of price and quality.

The global heavy-duty automotive aftermarket is primarily being driven by the rising consumer awareness toward maintaining and servicing vehicles. Automotive aftermarkets assist in obtaining components that ensure fuel efficiency and improve the life span of the vehicle. Moreover, various technological advancements, such as the integration of Internet-of-Things (IoT) sensors and telematics to get real-time tracking of the life of components, are providing a thrust to the market growth. In line with this, the increasing environmental concerns among the masses are also favoring the market growth. Other factors, including the widespread adoption of remanufactured truck replacement components and the proliferation of e-commerce platforms, are anticipated to positively impact the market growth.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviors of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

3M Company

Atc Drivetrain, LLC

Continental Aktiengesellschaft

DENSO CORPORATION

Detroit Diesel Corporation

Dorian Drake International Inc.

Dorman Products, Inc

Federal-Mogul Products US LLC

Instrument Sales and Service, Inc

UCI International, LLC

Breakup by Replacement Parts:

Tires

Batteries

Brake Parts

Filters

Body Parts

Lighting and Electronic Components

Wheels

Exhaust Components

Turbochargers

Others

Breakup by Vehicle Type:

Class 4 to Class 6

Class 7 and Class 8

Breakup by Service Channel:

DIY

OE Seller

DIFM

Breakup by Region:

Asia Pacific

North America

Europe

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2016-2021)

Market Outlook (2022-2027)

Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

Value Chain Analysis

Structure of the Global Market

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

