Global Heavy-Duty Automotive Aftermarket Market (2022 to 2027) - Industry Trends, Share, Size and Report Overview
SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, April 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Heavy-Duty Automotive Aftermarket Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027”, the global market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 3.69% during 2022-2027.Heavy-duty automotive aftermarket refers to the secondary market of the automotive industry that deals with parts and accessories used in commercial vehicles. The market offers distribution, retailing, manufacturing, installation, replacement and remanufacturing services for heavy-duty vehicle components. It also provides automobile body parts, wheels, turbochargers, brake parts, batteries, filters, tires, lighting and electronic components. Heavy-duty automotive aftermarket aids in improving appearance, safety functions, performance of the vehicle and offers a wider range of price and quality.
The global heavy-duty automotive aftermarket is primarily being driven by the rising consumer awareness toward maintaining and servicing vehicles. Automotive aftermarkets assist in obtaining components that ensure fuel efficiency and improve the life span of the vehicle. Moreover, various technological advancements, such as the integration of Internet-of-Things (IoT) sensors and telematics to get real-time tracking of the life of components, are providing a thrust to the market growth. In line with this, the increasing environmental concerns among the masses are also favoring the market growth. Other factors, including the widespread adoption of remanufactured truck replacement components and the proliferation of e-commerce platforms, are anticipated to positively impact the market growth.
As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviors of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.
Competitive Landscape with Key Players:
3M Company
Atc Drivetrain, LLC
Continental Aktiengesellschaft
DENSO CORPORATION
Detroit Diesel Corporation
Dorian Drake International Inc.
Dorman Products, Inc
Federal-Mogul Products US LLC
Instrument Sales and Service, Inc
UCI International, LLC
Breakup by Replacement Parts:
Tires
Batteries
Brake Parts
Filters
Body Parts
Lighting and Electronic Components
Wheels
Exhaust Components
Turbochargers
Others
Breakup by Vehicle Type:
Class 4 to Class 6
Class 7 and Class 8
Breakup by Service Channel:
DIY
OE Seller
DIFM
Breakup by Region:
Asia Pacific
North America
Europe
Middle East and Africa
Latin America
Key highlights of the report:
Market Performance (2016-2021)
Market Outlook (2022-2027)
Market Trends
Market Drivers and Success Factors
The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market
Value Chain Analysis
Structure of the Global Market
Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.
