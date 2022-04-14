Biosimilar Market Share in Europe | 2022 | Industry Share, Size, Growth and Forecast till 2027

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, April 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Biosimilar Market Share in Europe: Industry Trends, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027.’The biosimilar market in Europe reached a value of US$ 6,735 Million in 2021. Biosimilars are biological drugs which are similar to approved branded biologics in terms of their safety, efficacy, structure and immunogenicity profile. They are manufactured and approved in accordance with the stringent laws of the European Medicines Agency (EMA). Over the years, there has been a rise in the prevalence of chronic diseases such as obesity, stroke, cancer, seizure and heart attacks owing to the increasing aging population. For instance, as per one of the recent reports by WHO, cancer has emerged as one of the major causes of death and morbidity in the region.

Market Trends:

As patients have limited access to biologics on account of their high prices, there is a huge demand for biosimilars in the region. Biosimilars are relatively less expensive as they do not require extensive investment for research and development activities and marketing, which saves time as well as money of the manufacturers. This has further assisted in reducing the overall cost of treating chronic diseases. Moreover, the increasing awareness among patients about the safety and efficiency of biosimilars is creating a positive outlook for the market growth. In line with this, the EMA and the European Commission are working to improve the understanding of biosimilars across the European Union. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 25,446 Million by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 22.8% during 2022-2027.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviors of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Some of the leading players operating in the European biosimilars market include:

Novartis

Pfizer

Teva

Celltrion

Samsung Bioepis

Amgen

Apotex

Ratiopharm

Mylan

Merck Sharp & Dohme

Eli Lilly

Accord Healthcare Ltd

Boehringer Ingelheim

Hexal Ag

Stada Arzneimittel Ag

Breakup by Country:

Italy

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Spain

Others

Breakup by Molecule

Infliximab

Insulin Glargine

Epoetin Alfa

Etanercept

Filgrastim

Somatropin

Rituximab

Follitropin Alfa

Adalimumab

Breakup by Indication

Auto-Immune Diseases

Blood Disorder

Diabetes

Oncology

Growth Deficiency

Female Infertility

Breakup by Manufacturing Type

In-house Manufacturing

Contract Manufacturing

