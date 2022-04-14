Telehealth Services Market Emergen Size Worth USD 598.3 Bn in 2028 | Cisco Systems, Iron Bow Technologies, Zipnosis, etc

Emergen Research Logo

Market Size – USD 70.5 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 29.2%, Market Trends – increasing adoption of technologies in the wake of COVID-19

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, April 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Telehealth Services Market Report, published by Emergen Research, offers an industry-wide assessment of the Telehealth Services market, which is inclusive of the most crucial factors contributing to the growth of the industry. The latest research report comprises an extensive analysis of the micro- and macro-economic indicators that influence the global market development during the forecast period of 2020-2028.

According to our team experts, the global Telehealth Services market is projected to deliver a magnificent CAGR of 29.2% throughout the forecast timeframe to rise from 70.5 Billion in 2020 to USD 598.3 Billion in 2028.

The current trends of the Telehealth Services market, combined with a wide array of growth opportunities, key drivers, restraints, challenges, and other critical aspects, have been vividly detailed in the Telehealth Services market report. Furthermore, the report takes into account various market dynamics, which, in turn, generate a plethora of developmental prospects for the leading players involved in the of the Telehealth Services industry.

The latest report is the most recent study that offers 360° coverage of the Telehealth Services industry that has been facing the brunt of the adverse economic impact of the COVID-19 outbreak since the beginning of this year. The global health crisis has affected nearly every aspect of the business vertical and led to massive disruptions to the global Telehealth Services market demand and supply chains. Researchers draw predictions for the market scenario in the post-COVID era. The report, additionally, assesses the present market situation and estimates its future outcomes, keeping in mind the impact of the pandemic on the global economic landscape.

Segmental Analysis:

The global Telehealth Services market is broadly segmented on the basis of different product types, application range, end-use industries, key regions, and an intensely competitive landscape. This section of the report is solely targeted at readers looking to select the most appropriate and lucrative segments of the Telehealth Services sector in a strategic manner. The segmental analysis also helps companies interested in this sector make optimal business decisions and achieve their desired goals.

Emergen Research has segmented global Telehealth Services on the basis of type, component, deployment model, application, end-use, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Tele-Home

Tele-Hospital

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Services

Remote Patient Monitoring

Store-and-forward

Live Video-Conferencing

Mobile Health

Software

Integrated Software

Standalone Software

Hardware

In-home messaging device

Video telemonitor

Interactive Voice Response (IVR)

Medical Peripheral Devices

Blood Pressure Monitors

Blood Glucose Monitors

Weighing Scales

Pulse Oximeters

Peak Flow Meters

ECG Monitors

Other Devices

Deployment Model Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Web & Cloud-based

On-premises

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Radiology

Cardiac Monitoring

Primary/Urgent Care

Neurophysiological Monitoring

Remote ICU

Mental Health

Other Applications

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Healthcare Providers

Healthcare Payers

Patients

Other End-uses

Regional Analysis:

This section of the report offers valuable insights into the geographical segmentation of the Telehealth Services market, alongside estimating the current and future market valuations based on the demand-supply dynamics and pricing structure of the leading regional segments. Furthermore, the growth prospects of each segment and sub-segment have been meticulously described in the report.

The report classifies the global Telehealth Services market into various regions, including:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, the U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Competitive Terrain:

The Global Telehealth Services Market is highly consolidated due to the presence of a large number of companies across this industry. The report discusses the current market standing of these companies, their past performances, demand and supply graph, production and consumption patterns, sales network, distribution channels, and growth opportunities in the market at length. The report scrutinizes the strategic approach of key market players towards expanding their product offerings and fortifying their market foothold.

The leading market contenders listed in the report are as follows:

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), Medtronic (Ireland),GE Healthcare (US), Cerner Corporation (US), Siemens Healthineers (Germany), Cisco Systems, Inc. (US), Teladoc Health Inc. (US), American Well (US), AMC Health (US), MDLive (US), Doctor on Demand (US), Medvivo Group Ltd (UK), Asahi Kasie Corporation (Japan), Iron Bow Technologies (US), Telespecialists Llc (US), GlobalMed (US), MedWeb (US), IMediplus Inc. (China), Vsee (US), Chiron Health (US), and Zipnosis (US).

Key points covered in the report:

A detailed outlook of the market with essential data beneficial for business

Market segmentation based on product types, applications, and end-users. For further understanding, the key segments are further divided into sub-segments

Growth factors, driving and restraining factors, product trends, and technological advancements are extensively discussed

Latest product developments, incorporation of new techniques and profiles of major competitors

An 8-year forecast estimation detailing the growth and expansion scope of the Telehealth Services market

In-depth analysis of the historical years (2017-2018) and forecast period (2020-2027)

Market dynamics with information of players, challenges, restraints, threats, and opportunities

SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis of the top vendors

Key questions addressed in the report:

Who are the leading players dominating the global Telehealth Services Market?

Which factors could potentially hamper the global market growth during the forecast period?

Which regional market offers the most attractive growth opportunities to the companies operating in this market?

How is the raw material availability affecting the demand for Telehealth Services in this industry vertical?

