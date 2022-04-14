Asian Halal Launches Attractive Menu Options During Ramadan

Asian Halal Meat & Kebab House has launched attractive menu options during the month of Ramadan

EAST WINDSOR, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Asian Halal Meat & Kebab House, located at Royal Plaza Shopping Center, 510 US-130, East Windsor, NJ 08520, has launched attractive menu options during the month of Ramadan. This month, when Muslim people around the world would be fasting, the restaurant is looking to provide tasty dishes for them to break their fast with. The restaurant is open from Tuesday to Sunday of every week from 10 A.M. to 9 P.M. and remains entirely closed on Mondays. Asian Halal restaurant claims to provide authentic Indian and Pakistani dishes. They offer a ton of variety in Indian food, which is sure to attract customers from everywhere.

First of all, the main dish that is a must during the holy month of Ramadan is no doubt the Haleem. Every year, during this month, the word Haleem pops up everywhere. In the era of food videos, everyone has no doubt seen someone consuming Haleem on their social media feed. Haleem is essentially a meat-based delicacy. It is a paste-like stew, which is made using chunks of meat, usually chicken, mutton, or beef, wheat that has been pounded, and a variety of lentils, clarified butter, turmeric powder, and ginger garlic paste. The stew also consists of spices such as cumin, caraway seeds, cinnamon, cardamom, cloves, black pepper, saffron, and dry fruits such as cashew, pistachio, almond, and fig. The dish is extremely fulfilling.

Another great characteristic of the dishes presented by Asian Halal is that they are made using only halal meat. To ensure the authenticity of the halal meat, it is made to go through a series of rigorous quality checks. The restaurant also promises to deliver the taste and feel of home-cooked meals through their dishes. Asian Halal, in addition to being a restaurant, also sells raw meat. Those meats are cut and packaged as per the customer’s wishes. Their raw meat varieties include mutton, chicken, seafood, beef, and such. All those are cut and cleaned in a way the customer desires. The restaurant also presents catering options and caters for events, providing a range of menu options for the event organizers to choose from.

The Haleem dish is usually served straight out of the pot, with smoke coming out. It can be eaten with a Roti and a dash of lemon. Asian Halal offers three variants of the Haleem dish, namely chicken, mutton, and beef Haleem. The cost of the dish is around $11.99. It is certainly an attractive offer for people looking to end their fast with something fulfilling. Another great stew-based dish, which is available around the year, but is especially popular during the month of Ramadan is the Nihari. Nihari, like the Haleem, is also a stew-based dish that is prepared by slow cooking the mutton with the bone and the marrow. That way, the juices get mixed up in the stew itself leading to a delicious, juicy, and very filling dish. Asian Halal Meat & Kebab House serves their Nihari for just $13.99. Overall, the rich aroma and the delicious taste of the dishes served by Asian Halal during this holy month, would no doubt make them quite a popular food outlet.