InterHarmony International Music Festival Announces Stunning Lineup of Guest Artists in Italy and Online

InterHarmony Announces Stunning Lineup of Guest Artists in Italy and Online Cellist Misha Quint, violinist Guy Braunstein, and pianist Saleem Ashkar will perform during session 2 in Italy. Cellist Misha Quint, violinist Andrey Baranov, and pianist Alexei Volodin will perform during session 3 in Italy.

The 2022 Outstanding Guest Artist Series of legendary soloists and conductors will be a treat for the ears and minds of audiences and festival participants.

When the words stop, the soul speaks” — Misha Quint