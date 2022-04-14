InterHarmony International Music Festival Announces Stunning Lineup of Guest Artists in Italy and Online
Cellist Misha Quint, violinist Guy Braunstein, and pianist Saleem Ashkar will perform during session 2 in Italy.
The 2022 Outstanding Guest Artist Series of legendary soloists and conductors will be a treat for the ears and minds of audiences and festival participants.
When the words stop, the soul speaks”ACQUI TERME, ALESSANDRIA, ITALY, April 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 2022 InterHarmony International Music Festival Outstanding Guest Artist Series of legendary soloists and conductors will be a treat for the ears and minds of audiences and festival participants, giving them the unique opportunity to listen to, and interact with some of the greatest musical artists of our time. This program of living legends not only features performance opportunities and master classes, but exclusive concerts in intimate venues with artists such as violinists Andrey Baranov, Guy Braunstein, Boris Kuschnir, and Dmitry Sitkovetsky, pianists Saleem Ashkar and Alexei Volodin, and cellist and Music Director, Misha Quint. Students also have the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to play in an orchestra led by star conductors Daniel Stewart and Oliver Weder.
ANDREY BARANOV, VIOLIN
One of the most in-demand violinists of his generation, Andrey Baranov will lead a Violin Master Class, joining pianist Alexei Volodin and cellist Misha Quint in a concert featuring the Mendelssohn Piano Trio No. 2 in c minor, Op. 66 and Ravel Piano Trio in a minor, in a performance that should not be missed.
ALEXEI VOLODIN, PIANO
Virtuoso pianist Alexei Volodin, who has been acclaimed for his highly sensitive touch and technical brilliance, will join Andrey Baranov and Misha Quint in a concert of Piano Trios by Mendelssohn and Ravel and give a Piano Master Class. Recent season highlights include Belgrade Philharmonic Orchestra, National Philharmonic of Russia, and Deutsche Radio Philharmonie.
GUY BRAUNSTEIN, VIOLIN
After a sensational appearance at InterHarmony in 2021, virtuoso Guy Braunstein will appear in a Brahms Trio Concert with pianist Saleem Ashkar and Cellist Misha Quint. It’s not often violinists have a chance not just to hear the former Berlin Philharmonic concertmaster perform, but also to participate in his Violin Master Class.
SALEEM ASHKAR, PIANO
Pianist Saleem Ashkar’s international career performing with such groups as the Wiener Philharmoniker, London Symphony Orchestra, and Deutsches Symphonie-Orchester Berlin, has a close relationship with many conductors,
performing regularly with Daniel Barenboim, Zubin Mehta, and Christoph Eschenbach. Saleem Ashkar will lead a Piano Master Class, and perform in a Brahms Trio Evening alongside violinist Guy Braunstein and cellist Misha Quint.
BORIS KUSCHNIR, VIOLIN
One of the world’s foremost violin pedagogues, Boris Kushnir, will conduct a Violin Master Class during session 2 of the InterHarmony International Music Festival in Acqui Terme. A student of Boris Belenky at the Moscow Conservatory, Kushnir has been described as a modern-day Leopold Auer
DANIEL STEWART, CONDUCTOR
Daniel Stewart will be conducting the InterHarmony Festival Orchestra in Session 2. He is the Music Director of the Santa Cruz Symphony, and Wattis Foundation Music Director of the San Francisco Symphony Youth Orchestra. 21/22 season highlights include his subscription debut with the San Francisco Symphony, and 10 year extension of his music directorship of Santa Cruz Symphony.
OLIVER WEDER, CONDUCTOR
Participation of leading German conductor Oliver Weder at InterHarmony’s Acqui Terme loation will add an intensive grand finale to the 2022 edition of InterHarmony. Maestro Weder, who will conduct the final concert of the summer on July 30, has an extensive experience conducting the best European orchestras. He will give students a taste of detailed orchestral work in a real professional setting.
DMITRY SITKOVETSKY, VIOLIN
Celebrated violinist Dmitry Sitkovetsky, will conduct a Master Class as part of InterHarmony session 1, online. he produced more than 40 recordings ranging from J.S. Bach to Rodion Shchedrin and developed relationships with conductors such as Sir Neville Marriner and Yuri Temirkanov. Dmitry Sitkovetsky has also established a flourishing career as a conductor, working with such orchestras as Academy of St-Martin-In-the-Fields, London Philharmonic, and Tokyo Metropolitan Orchestra.
MISHA QUINT, CELLO
Russian born solo cellist Misha Quint, Founder and Music Director of InterHarmony International Music Festival – Online, Italy, Germany, InterHarmony International School of Music Online – Started September 2020, InterHarmony Concert Series at Carnegie Hall, has been described by Harris Goldsmith as a “brilliantly accomplished virtuoso- an embodiment of interpretive and executive music-making at its rarefied best.”
Upcoming and recent engagements include appearances with the San Remo Symphony in Italy, the Thueringen Symphony Orchestra in Rudlstadt, Germany, a recital at Carnegie Hall, and concerts and master classes at the InterHarmony in Italy.
Learn more at: https://www.interharmony.com/guest-artist-series
