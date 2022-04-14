Miami Luxury Real Estate LLC is Accepting Reservations for the Opulent Bentley Residences in Miami
MIAMI, FL, USA, April 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It is no secret that Miami Luxury Real Estate LLC is proudly Miami’s leading and premier luxury real estate company. The dynamic team was awarded for Best Real Estate Agency in Florida, USA 2021 by the experts at Luxury Lifestyle Awards, and the innovative company has recently partnered with Dezer Development to sell exclusive Bentley Residences Miami - the luxury condo residences to future residents in the North of Miami. When the world’s leading real estate and car brands begin the conception of an iconic new architectural project, the definition of first-class can be expected.
MLRE is run and owned by the impressive broker, Accredited Buyer’s Representative, and marketing specialist Maria Kuzina and the company is undoubtedly the first real estate choice to work with in the South Florida area. Maria and her professional team of brokers and agents work with exclusive clients from all over Miami and assist in locating their luxury dream homes. The company maintains international connections with buyers and investors, extensive social networks, and expertise in marketing luxury properties therefore clients are ensured the utmost best when collaborating with MLRE.
Bentley Residences will be built and designed by the unrivaled Sieger Suarez Architects and Dezer Development who collaborated on the design of the Porsche Tower. The collaborators ensure that the plans for the Bentley Residences are in the most trustworthy and capable hands. The magnificent high-rise luxury condo development which will be ready in 2026, will rise to almost 750 feet, house 200 plus apartments, and will overlook the Sunny Isles Beach in Miami. Dezer and Bentley have pulled out all the stops and each residence is planned to come equipped with a remarkable multi-car garage which will funnel through the apartment building’s impressive elevator system. Future residents can expect opulent and lavish designs such as indoor-outdoor living with private pools and saunas in each residence and floor-to-ceiling windows which will capture breathtaking views of Miami’s north shore and bay. Residents can also expect luxury amenities such as a cinema, cigar lounge, restaurant, and more, as well as tranquil, manicured grounds and gardens. The outside of the high-rise building will reflect Bentley’s famous diamond icon. The architectural plan includes triangular windows which will reflect the sun and mirror diamonds. The construction of this spectacular project will begin in 2023 and MLRE looks forward to selling a piece of Bentley heaven to its future owners.
‘The Miami Luxury Real Estate LLC team and I are excited to be collaborating with Dezer Development on this spectacular project. We look forward to welcoming the new owners of Bentley Residences to their own piece of paradise. We are looking forward to the completed project in 2026 and we are proud that our exclusive property portfolio continues to grow,’ Maria Kuzina, Founder, Miami Luxury Real Estate LLC.
Be one of the first to invest in these luxury residences.
For reservation information please contact Miami Luxury Real Estate LLC at +1.754-217-1402. Limited availability on first round pricing is in effect.
