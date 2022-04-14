DR. FLORIAN KONGOLI DELIVERS THE OPENING SUSTAINABILITY LECTURE AT THE UNITED NATIONS HEADQUARTERS IN GENEVA

Dr. Florian Kongoli at Flag Alley amongst 194 national flags at Palace of Nation, United Nation Headquarters, Geneva, before giving his opening plenary lecture

Dr. Florian Kongoli at Flag Alley amongst 194 national flags at Palace of Nation, United Nation Headquarters, Geneva, before giving his opening plenary lecture

Dr Florian Kongoli delivering the opening sustainability plenary lecture at United Nations headquarters in Geneva

Dr Florian Kongoli delivering the opening sustainability plenary lecture at United Nations headquarters in Geneva

Audience in the Human Rights and Alliance of Civilization room in the United Nations Headquarters in Geneva during the lecture of Dr Florian Kongoli

Audience in the Human Rights and Alliance of Civilization room in the United Nations Headquarters in Geneva during the lecture of Dr Florian Kongoli

The lecture, broadcasted live on United Nations Web TV, was viewed by 4,211 persons from 72 Countries

Shutting down all nuclear reactors while importing oil and gas from other countries is a short-sighted solution that discounts the role of science and does not serve the global sustainable development”
— Dr. Florian Kongoli
WILMINGTON, DE, USA, April 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr Florian Kongoli delivered, upon invitation, an opening plenary lecture in the United Nations Headquarters in Geneva at the United Nations International Year of Glass 2022. He spoke about the sustainability framework and the role of science and technology at a time of energy crisis. He described science as a grand disruptor and a solution provider that has literally saved the world from precipices of history and is able to do so today also in the energy sector. Among others he considered an error of some European countries shutting down the nuclear reactors that produce clean electricity based only on the risk factor and the waste production. There is no technology without risk and without waste, he said, and it is the role of science and technology that can prevent the risk and process the waste sustainably. Shutting down all nuclear reactors while importing oil and gas from other countries is a short-sighted local solution that discounts the role of science and does not serve the global sustainable development. This conclusion was proven true in the war weeks later.

Dr. Florian Kongoli delivered the lecture at the opening ceremony of the United Nations Years of Glass 2022, held at the impressive Human Rights and Alliance of Civilization room in the United Nations Headquarters in Geneva on 11 February 2022 and was viewed on live broadcasting by 4,211 persons from 72 Countries. Featuring 30 world-class speakers, the ceremony was officially opened by the Secretary General of United Nations António Guterres with welcome speeches of ambassadors/permanent representatives of Spain, Turkey, Egypt, and China and the chair Dr. Alicia Durán.

The photos and videos of the event as well as the full recorded lecture can be seen here: https://www.flogen.org/?p=33&an=2022

About:

Dr Florian Kongoli is CEO of FLOGEN Technologies Inc., Chairman of FLOGEN Star Outreach, and President of the Sustainable Industrial Processing Summits (SIPS). He is Honorary Citizen of Rio de Janeiro, Laureate of Gold Medal of the City of Nancy, France, Honorary Member of the Lorraine Academy of Sciences, Elected Member of Euro Mediterranean Academy of Arts and Sciences and was awarded in 2017 the title "The Environmental Tech CEO of the year 2017" by CEO-Monthly UK magazine. (CV: http://www.flogen.com/elt/pdf/Kongoli_Short-CV.pdf)

FLOGEN Technologies (www.flogen.com) is a High-Tech applied research institute dedicated to developing new sustainable technologies and transforming the existing technologies into sustainable ones.
FLOGEN Stars Outreach (www.flogen.org), is a not-for-profit corporation dedicated to achieving sustainability through science and technology, raising the profile of science and engineering in the society and properly honoring scientists and engineers

SIPS - Sustainable Industrial Processing Summit (https://www.flogen.org/sips2022) is a science-focused and industrial engineering-oriented multidisciplinary conference held every year around the world with an average participation of 500 authors from academia, industry, government and the entrepreneurship world representing on average 80 countries. The summit is dedicated to achieving sustainability through science and technology and hosts regularly numerous Nobel Laureates.

Vivian Allison
FLOGEN STAR OUTREACH
+1 514-807-8542 ext. 223
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

Full Video of Dr. Florian Kongoli opening sustainability lecture at the United Nations Headquarters in Geneva

You just read:

DR. FLORIAN KONGOLI DELIVERS THE OPENING SUSTAINABILITY LECTURE AT THE UNITED NATIONS HEADQUARTERS IN GENEVA

Distribution channels: Chemical Industry, Energy Industry, Environment, Politics, Science


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Vivian Allison
FLOGEN STAR OUTREACH
+1 514-807-8542 ext. 223
Company/Organization
FLOGEN STAR OUTREACH
1255 LAIRD BLVD, 388
Mont-Royal, H3P 2T1
Canada
+1 514-999-4979
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

FLOGEN Star Outreach is a not-for-profit organization founded by Dr. Florian Kongoli to honor STEM professionals for their continuous contributions to society and to raise their social profile. Its motto is Giving STAR Power to Scientists, Technologists and Engineers, and to People Who Help Them

http://www.flogen.org

More From This Author
DR. FLORIAN KONGOLI DELIVERS THE OPENING SUSTAINABILITY LECTURE AT THE UNITED NATIONS HEADQUARTERS IN GENEVA
DR. FLORIAN KONGOLI - MEMBRE D’HONNEUR DE L’ACADÉMIE LORRAINE DES SCIENCES
DR. FLORIAN KONGOLI REÇOIT LA MÉDAILLE D'OR DE LA VILLE DE NANCY
View All Stories From This Author