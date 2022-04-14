Submit Release
“The Story of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier" On YouTube Goes Viral to honor America's Fallen Heroes

"The Story of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier"

Arlington National Cemetery

"Tomb of the Unknown Soldier" Video Goes Viral

A YouTube Video about the iconic Arlington National Cemetery shrine has gone viral on Youtube with tributes from around the world.

RICHMOND, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, April 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “The Story of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier”, released by LionHeart FilmWorks on their YouTube channel is a beautiful video which tells the story of this immortal and well-known American memorial to freedom and sacrifice. A monument dedicated to U.S. service members who have died without their remains being identified. These U.S. unknowns who were interred in the Tomb are also recipients of the Medal of Honor, presented by the U.S. Presidents who presided over their funerals.

This short documentary film was created by Historian, Army Veteran and Filmmaker Kevin R. Hershberger. Recently, Youtube Content Creators from around the world have discovered “The Story of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier” and created their own positive and respectful “reaction videos.” These creators come from countries as varied as the United Kingdom, New Zealand and Pakistan.

The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier has served as the heart of Arlington National Cemetery. Since November 11, 1921, the Tomb has provided a final resting place for one of America’s unidentified World War I service members, and Unknowns from World War Two, Korea and Vietnam.

Just last year, Arlington National Cemetery held a series of commemorative events, exhibits and ceremonies to honor its 100th anniversary.

Emmy-nominated director, screenwriter and producer, Kevin R. Hershberger's productions have been awarded more than 70 national and international film festival and industry awards. Hershberger is himself an army veteran, having served as a Military Intelligence Officer in the United States Army. He is the founder and President of LionHeart FilmWorks and its subsidiaries: Historical Wardrobe and Reenactment Stock footage.com.

“The Story of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier” - is available now for viewing on YouTube.

Kevin Hershberger
LionHeart FilmWorks
+1 8046830937
