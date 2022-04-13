/EIN News/ -- Central, April 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Central, Hong Kong -

Maple Tree Counselling is offering individual, group, and corporate counselling and therapy services in Hong Kong to reduce stress, anxiety, and burnout.

The therapists at Maple Tree Counselling come from diverse backgrounds and cultures, allowing the practice to address the needs of a global clientele that calls the hustle and bustle of Hong Kong, one of the world’s most important major metropolises, home. The multicultural team draws its expertise in providing therapy from a wealth of experience that its therapists have acquired through a lifetime of serving clients from all strata of life all over the world. The therapists’ credentials are also immaculate as they have professional qualifications from some of the most respected international educational institutions and accreditations that back up their achievements in academia. The clinic’s therapists can deliver therapy sessions in English, Cantonese, and Mandarin.

Simon Westcott, a counsellor that offers ACT (Acceptance and Commitment Therapy), CBT (Cognitive Behaviour Therapy), and Psychodynamic Psychotherapy, is a member of the Australian Counselling Association and a graduate member of the Hong Kong Society of Counselling and Psychology. Simon uses ACT to ground present emotional realities in greater self-awareness and to build a motivating picture of the values towards which clients are drawn. He also deploys psychodynamic principles to go to the root causes of the difficulties in the past.

Casey McGrath works with adults experiencing anxiety, depression, low self-esteem, and relationship issues. She employs CBT, ACT, Schema, and Narrative Therapy in her mission to help those that come to her for treatment for a range of issues such as ADHD, adoption, alcohol use, anger management, antisocial personality, Asperger's syndrome, autism, behavioural issues, bereavement, career guidance, chronic illness, chronic pain, codependency, coping skills, divorce, domestic abuse, eating disorders, emotional disturbance, family conflict, hoarding, infidelity, life coaching, parenting, peer relationships, pregnancy, prenatal, postpartum depression, racial identity, sexual abuse, sexual addiction, sleep or insomnia, spirituality, stress, transgender issues, trauma and PTSD, video game addiction, and weight loss.

Jacquelyn Tryde offers EFT (Emotional Freedom Technique), CBT, and Mindfulness-based Psychotherapy to adults, adolescents, and preteens. She can help her clients work through issues such as addiction, anxiety, behavioural issues, codependency, depression, learning disabilities, life transitions, parenting, peer relationships, relationship issues, school issues, self-esteem issues, substance use, trauma, PTSD, video game addiction, and women's issues. She is a member of the Hong Kong Professional Counselling Association.

Dickie Mok works with clients experiencing anxiety, depression, and issues of self-worth, career, and life transition. He supports adults and adolescents by encouraging awareness, reflection, resilience, and self-compassion. His chosen modalities are ACT, CBT, MBCT (Mindfulness-Based Cognitive Therapy), and Role-Playing Game Therapy. He has a degree from New York University and is a member of the Law Society of Hong Kong. His background as a Canadian-born Chinese allows him to help clients who are facing the challenges that a multinational upbringing can lead to.

As previously announced, readers searching online for “Therapy near me” in Hong Kong can benefit tremendously from the one-on-one counselling offered by Maple Tree Counselling for conditions such as depression, anxiety, stress, trauma, addiction, grief & loss, relationship difficulties, and low self-esteem. The practice also offers small group counselling and peer support with client groups who share similar life challenges such as LGBTQ+, menopause, men’s mental health, grief, parents & teenagers, divorce, fertility issues, dungeons & dragons. The center’s corporate counselling and wellness services include group workshops and individual employee assistance targeting issues such as anxiety & stress relief, burnout prevention, cross-cultural sensitivity, employee retention, mental health first aid, mindfulness, productivity & performance, and psychoeducational.

Maple Tree Counselling is a boutique counselling and therapy practice in Hong Kong that was established in 2021. From its website, the practice says that it “specializes in providing clients with a caring and safe environment where they can explore life’s challenges and opportunities that help them heal and grow.” Maple Tree Counselling works out of discreet and tranquil rooms on the 27th floor of Worldwide house, 19 Des Voeux Road, Central.

